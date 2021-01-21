DJ Sets Amanda Gorman’s Stunning Inauguration Poem to Music: Listen

It’s no overstatement to say that on an Inauguration Day full of memorable moments, 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman’s poetry studying was undoubtedly some of the lasting. Her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” echoed President Joe Biden’s handle and introduced optimism to a rustic bruised by 4 years of Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric and chaotic administration fashion, not to point out a Capitol that had been invaded by dangerously hubristic Trump followers simply two weeks earlier.

Whereas it’s not unusual for poetry to be set to music after the very fact, it was nonetheless a shock to hear Gorman’s poem accompanied by easy, low-key digital music on the Seattle radio station KEXP on Wednesday, simply a few hours after she delivered it.

The ad-hoc music, which discovered longtime station DJ Cheryl Waters merely enjoying a recording of Gorman’s poem over a music referred to as “Zion” by Seattle funk-rock ensemble Polyrhythmics, was each energizing and soothing, and suited the message of the inspiring phrases with out being inflammatory. Listeners had been initially confused concerning the music as a result of the 2 recordings are listed individually on the playlist on the station’s web site. The music is from the band’s 2020 “Fondue Social gathering” EP.

“One of many fantastic issues about KEXP is there a human programming the music always, and we now have the liberty to reply in actual time to what’s happening on this planet,” Waters tells Selection. “I believed quite a bit upfront about what I’d like to play at this time however wasn’t certain what the temper can be, so I used to be programming on the fly. I used to be so impressed by the speech, her highly effective voice and essential phrases that I made a decision to air it on my present, and I knew the vibe of that tremendous Polyrhythmics music would go so completely with it. I received fairly an exquisite response — it was exhilarating to give you the thought throughout my present and have it’s so significant to listeners.”

Whereas the observe isn’t obtainable as an official launch, Waters famous that listeners can hear it for the following two weeks in KEXP’s streaming archive on the free cellular app, or at:

https://www.kexp.org/archive/, by getting into the date and time, which is:: 1/20/21 at 12 p.m. (Observe: KEXP is on Pacific time; anybody wishing to hear the music ought to modify to their time zone, i.e. 3 p.m. East Coast time, 2 p.m. Central, and so forth.)

“When day comes, we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid,” the poem concludes.

“The brand new daybreak blooms as we free it.

For there may be all the time gentle.

If solely we’re courageous sufficient to see it.

If solely we’re courageous sufficient to be it.”