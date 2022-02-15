Djokovic assured that he was willing to sacrifice more tournaments before getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic cleared up rumors about his vaccination against coronavirus



The tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia in January for not being vaccinated against covid-19He said on Tuesday that I would be willing to sacrifice big tournaments rather than be forced to get vaccinatedbut has rejected being associated with the anti-vaccine movement.

In an interview with the British network BBCthe player affirmed that he supports a person’s right to choose and that he has always been an advocate of well-being and nutrition.

When asked if he would sacrifice tournaments like Wimbledon or Roland Garros, the tennis player replied: “Yes, that is the price I am willing to pay”.

With these statements, the rumors that claimed that the tennis player would have decided to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, after being deported from Australia, are cleared up.

As it turned out, after Novak Djokovic saw Nadal consecrate himself in Australia, where he could not be present after the local government revoked his visa to enter the country because he was not vaccinated, the Serbian athlete had made the decision to inoculate himself against COVID-19.

His biographer, the German writer Daniel Müksch, revealed that the tennis player would have changed his mind after the definition of the Australian Open. It is that the most controversial Open in the history of recent tennis left the door open for the manacorí to become the man with the most Grand Slam titles. Nadal now has 21, surpassing by one Roger Federer and Djokovic himself.

Daniel Müksch, Djokovic’s biographer, spoke about the possibility that the tennis player had been vaccinated

muekschtalked with ServusTV and the statements were collected by the Austrian newspaper today. mueksch said that people from the inner circle of Djokovic ran this version that claims he has been vaccinated against coronavirus to continue his sports career.

“From what I have heard from his environment, I think he is getting vaccinated. Perhaps the final in Australia contributed. It may be that Rafa Nadal’s 21 Grand Slams are driving him to do it “commented mueksch.

The rumor grew even more after, Djokovic will be on the official entry list for the Masters 1000 from Indian Wells March, a tournament that requires proof of vaccination complete against the coronavirus to its participants. The number 1 of the ranking ATPwho has won this event five times.

Amid speculation about whether he had been inoculated after leaving Australia, Nole He said last week that in the next few days he will explain his “version of the story” about what happened in that country. Meanwhile, in a statement, the organizers of Indian Wells (March 7-20) stressed that vaccinations will also be necessary for spectators attending the tournament.

Regarding the players, the organization indicated that the protocols will be established by the ATP and the WTA and will have to be aligned with the restrictions of the authorities of U.S “in relation to the vaccination status of international travelers entering the country.” Since November, the government of that nation requires proof of vaccination against the coronavirus foreigners who want to enter.

Novak Djokovic was deported in January from Australia for not being vaccinated against the coronavirus

This is why it was speculated that Djokovic would have finally agreed to take the vaccine against coronavirus to be able to continue playing the most important tennis events in the world. However, there was never any official statement that this was the case and it was not ruled out that the Serb is on the verge of a new legal battle.

On the other hand, the Spanish Rafael Nadal He is also on the entry list of Indian Wells After his resounding triumph in Australiawhere he overtook Djokovic Y Roger Federer becoming the player with the most trophies in Grand Slam21. In addition to them, other figures that will fight for the trophy are the Russian Daniel Medvedednumber two in the ranking ATPthe German Alexander Zverev and the greek Stefanos Tsitsipasas well as the defending champion, the British Cameron Norrie.

In the women’s box are the Australian Ashleigh Bartynumber one of the WTAand the current champion, the Spanish Paula Badosa.

Novak Djokovic wanted to enter Melbourne with a medical exemption because he had allegedly contracted the coronavirus the December 16although later the judges of the federal court They unanimously endorsed the rights of the Immigration Minister and rejected the Serbian player’s visa, who after several days confined to a hotel had to leave the country. A few days ago, the BBC questioned his PCR tests and Nole He still hasn’t talked about everything that happened.

(With information from EFE)

