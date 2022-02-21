Djokovic beat Italian Musetti at the ATP in Dubai, in his first match after the Australia scandal

*The best of Novak Djokovic’s win

After what happened in Australia and after the social division generated in their environment, Novak Djokovic returned to competition in the tournament of Dubai with a victory against the Italian Lorenzo Mussetti, one of the hopes for the future on the circuit. He went 6-3 and 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

“I can’t wait for a better reception. I couldn’t find a better place to start my season, thank you very much for the support and for having received me as you did tonight on the court”, he declared before the public after securing the victory. “I am satisfied, after not playing for almost three months. There was a moment of some unforced errors, but it is normal to expect that, ”he pointed out regarding the level of him.

His next rival will come from the duel between the Russian Khachanov and the Australian Alex de Minaur. It is worth remembering that this week will be essential for the ranking because Nole, absent in Australia, could fall from the top. the russian Daniil Medvedev, finalist of the first Grand Slam of the year, is on the prowl. For the first time since 2004, with the American Andy Roddick, the top of the ranking has always been something of the Big four: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray. But the Muscovite can put an end to this and take the place on Monday, February 28.

And Medvedev stands with the trophy Acapulcowhere you will meet Nadalwill be number one though Nole be champion in Dubai. The Belgrade tennis player has been the best for 360 weeks, although at different times. and consecutively has not fallen from the top since February 3, 2020.

Novak Djokovic played his first match of 2022 (Reuters)

The Serbian can participate in this tournament despite not being vaccinated. The Balkan has already won this tournament five times, the last one two years ago. “I’m excited to come back and play here. Knowing that I was coming to Dubai, I had something to work on, I had a goal. So now that I am here, I can say that I am ready and excited about the idea of ​​playing on the circuit again”, he had declared in a previous press conference with the local media.

Nole arrived in Dubai without any access problems. There are no vaccination requirements in the United Arab Emirates where it is enough to present a negative PCR result seventy-two hours before the trip. Therefore, there was no debate for the Serbian holder of twenty major titles to jump onto the track to enlarge his history and start the journey through a course that started badly for his interests.

the serbian opened the racket bag to be part of an ATP 500 after having overlooked the first Grand Slam of the course and amid speculation about the possibilities of access to the rest of the tournaments due to the demands of the Covid.

Djokovic, who had not played since the Davis Cup semi-finals in early December, came back with a smile to beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the first round in Dubai. The transalpine is one of the referents of what is known as Next Gen. Invited by the tournament, the 19-year-old tennis player was a quarterfinalist in Rotterdam and Pune and did not pass the first round of the Australian Open, beaten by the local Alex de Miñaur.

KEEP READING:

Djokovic assured that he was willing to sacrifice more tournaments before getting vaccinated against COVID-19

Djokovic signed up for Indian Wells and rumors about his vaccination are growing

Praise for Del Potro: Nalbandian’s gesture, Djokovic’s message and the most emotional posting of an American tennis player

(With information from EFE)