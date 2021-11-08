Djokovic beat Medvedev, became champion of the Masters in Paris and broke a new record

No tennis player has won as many Masters 1000 tournaments as Novak Djokovic (Reuters)

World’s number one, Novak Djokovic, won a sixth title in Paris and a record 37 crown of Masters on Sunday, by defeating the champion of the last edition, Daniil Medvedev, by 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. The Serb took some revenge on his opponent, who shattered his dreams of a Grand Sweep Slam when he beat him in the US Open final in September.

The title secured him the second record in two days after he was confirmed as world number one at the end of the season for the seventh time. Now, the 34-year-old tennis player has a trophy more than a Masters tournament than Rafael Nadal, who was left with 36.

His victory made Stefan, his seven-year-old son jump with joy, whom he went to hug after finishing the match, as well as his daughter Tara, four, with braided hair like those of her mother Jelena: “It’s very special It is the first time that my two children together follow one of my games live, it is a very nice feeling ”, he declared.

After a disappointing last few months, from the Olympic podium that he missed in Tokyo (fourth, after two defeats, in the semifinals and in the duel for the bronze), to the lost final of the US Open, Djokovic, 34, prevailed in his comeback tournament, and at the expense of his executioner in New York. This is his fifth title in 2021, after the Australian Open, Roland-Garros and Wimbledon, and Belgrade. In total, his title number 86, although he is still at a distance from the numbers of the American Jimmy Connors (109) and the Swiss Roger Federer (103).

Novak Djokovic will end the year as world number 1 (Reuters)

He has two appointments left in 2021: the end-of-season Masters in a week (14-21 November), organized for the first time in Turin, after twelve editions in London, and the Davis Cup with Serbia, starting this week. next (November 25-December 5).

In an entertaining duel, worthy of a match between the top two in the world, Djokovic he again had to come back a set from behind after needing three to beat Hubert Hurkacz in the semi-finals. It was only the second time that the top two in the ATP rankings met in the final in Paris. The previous occasion had been in 1990, when Boris Becker retired 3-3 injured in the first set against then-number one Stefan Edberg.

At the end of the duel, Medvedev acknowledged that he was overcome: “I don’t like losing, so I can’t say I’m happy, I don’t even like losing on Play Station!” . Furthermore, he stated: “But I gave it my all and maybe I could have made a winner here or there or served one or two more aces. When you lose a game, you always have the feeling that you can do a little better. The problem was that Novak won the crucial points and, apart from the first set, I did not. However, it consoles me to have given my all against the best player in the world of all time. It was a good fight. “

One of the tense moments of the match was lived after the second set, when the German approached the umpire to protest the behavior of a part of the spectators, who raised their voices at a decisive point: “It was right before I do the service, so you can’t really stop the movement, someone yells something. So yeah I got mad because it was crucial, crucial moment, 5-2 for him, double break, even if I manage to recover the break, we all know that against Novak it is difficult to come back from this scoreboard ”.

“I got mad because it wasn’t nice, and it was done on purpose. It was done by a Serbian spectator, “Medvedev said.

With information from AFP