Djokovic breezes past Tsitsipas to claim fifth Dubai title

International main Novak Djokovic eased earlier Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-Three 6-4 to increase his fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, extending his unbeaten start to the 2020 season.
1 hour in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
International main Novak Djokovic eased earlier Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-Three 6-4 to increase his fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, extending his unbeaten start to the 2020 season.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment