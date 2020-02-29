General News

Djokovic breezes past Tsitsipas to claim fifth Dubai title

February 29, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

International main Novak Djokovic eased earlier Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-Three 6-4 to increase his fifth Dubai Tennis Championships title on Saturday, extending his unbeaten start to the 2020 season.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment