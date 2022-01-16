Djokovic contacted Kyrgios and left him a message after the Australian tennis player’s fiery defense

Nick Kyrgios, one of the few tennis players who publicly defended Novak Djokovic. The Australian also pointed against the actions of Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas

The case that has Novak Djokovic at the center of the scene created a crack within the world of tennis. The number one in the ATP ranking was arrested and transferred to the Park Hotel, the same center where he had been sent after the first cancellation of his visa on his arrival in Melbourne and until judge Antonhy Kelly allowed him to spend his days in a residence where he had the opportunity to train for the start of the first major tournament of 2022.

Waiting for the hearing that will define his future in Australia, which will take place this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. local time (7:30 p.m. this Saturday in Argentina), one of the few who spoke in favor of Nole is the Australian Nick Kyrgios.

“Hawke said it’s a threat to our borders. It is not. Right now, it’s like a weapon of mass destruction. He’s here to play tennis, he doesn’t bother anyone. The mistreatment of the people of Melbourne at this time has been appalling,” said his colleague.

Novak Djokovic was sent back to Hotel Park (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

Kyrgios’ words focus on the public statements of Alex Hawke, Australian Immigration Minister, who in recent hours stated that “Given the high-profile status of Mr. Djokovic and his position as a role model in the sports community and in In general, your continued presence in Australia may encourage a similar disregard for precautionary requirements after receiving a positive test for COVID-19 in Australia. In particular, your behavior may encourage or influence others to emulate your past behavior and fail to comply with appropriate health measures following a positive COVID-19 test, which in itself could lead to disease transmission and risk serious for your health and that of others…″⁣.

“I understand the anger about not being vaccinated and receiving a medical exemption, but if you look at it literally, you have all the documentation”, explained the number 144 of the planet, 26 years old. During his story, the oceanic also revealed that Nole thanked him for his previous show of support through a private message on one of his social networks. “ Novak has contacted me by Instagram and he told me ‘Thank you for defending me’. I myself did not expect to come out before the media to defend him . As a person, he feels quite isolated by all of this. It’s a dangerous situation to be in, when you feel like the world is against you, when you feel like you can’t do anything.”, he commented.

Nick also took aim at some of his colleagues on tour, especially those who criticized Novak Djokovic’s actions: “On a human level, he needs the support of other players. Tsitsipas, I understand that you have your point of view on vaccination. Murray, always politically correct. Nadal, whatever… but where is your support for Novak? imagine how it feels”.

The Spaniard, who fights with the Serb and the Swiss Roger Federer for being one of the best tennis players in history, in the last few hours referred to the issue again at a press conference. “One thing is very clear, Novak Djokovic is one of the best players in history. But there is no player in history that is more important than a tournament, because players stay and then they leave, and other players come. No one, not Roger, Novak or myself, not Bjorn Borg, who was incredible in his time, tennis goes on.”

The Greek, for his part, stated that “in recent weeks, Novak Djokovic has been the center of attention for his actions. It has received a lot of attention and people talk more about it than about tennis. It is a shame that these things happen a couple of days before the start of a Grand Slam like the Australian Open 2022.

Andy Murray also made his position clear in the run-up to the Australian Open: “I encourage all people to get vaccinated, but everyone can make their own decision. What is clear is that there are decisions that have consequences. To come to Australia it was necessary to get vaccinated and the vast majority of players have done so”.

KEEP READING:

The decision of the Federal Court that could benefit Djokovic in the hearing that will define his future in Australia

Novak Djokovic was transferred back to the immigration detention center in Melbourne

“No player is more important than a tournament”: Rafa Nadal’s harsh analysis of the Novak Djokovic case