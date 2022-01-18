Djokovic could also have problems entering Spain: “The rules are there to be followed and there is no one above them”

The Spanish president, Pedro Sánchez, referred to the situation of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic

The situation of the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic it has exceeded the sports press and has become a topic of international politics. After being deported from Australia for not being vaccinated against covid-19, the number one in the ranking lost the chance to play the first Grand Slam of the year and everything seems to indicate that he will not be able to be in either Roland Garros. in the last hours Nole added a new concern about the possibility that he will also be denied entry to Spain, a country in which tournaments of great importance for the annual calendar are played.

The Spanish president, after holding a meeting with the German chancellor Olaf Scholz at the La Mocloa Palace, he spoke to the press and when asked about the Djokovic scandal, he stated that “hehe rules are there to be followed and there is no one above them. If those are the rules of the Australian Government, they have to be followed.”

“The rules are to be followed and here I want to remind Reef Nadal, that when the controversy arose, he recalled the suffering that the pandemic is causing in the population, with deceased, sick…”, added Sánchez, citing the tennis player born in Mallorca who at this time celebrates his classification to the second round of the Open of Australia.

And, to conclude with his analysis of what would happen in the event that the Serbian wanted to enter Spanish territory to participate in a contest such as the ATP 500 in Barcelona or the Masters 1000 in Madrid, he maintained: “Without the intention of polemicizing, any person, whatever his name is and whether or not he is a top-level athlete, must comply with health regulations and that is what any athlete who aspires to compete in our country will do, comply with the health regulations of Spain”.

Novak Djokovic landed in Belgrade on Monday after being deported from Australia (REUTERS / Christopher Pike)

Spain thus joins the position adopted by countries such as France, in whose capital the Roland Garros Grand Slam is played, of preventing the participation of the leader of the ranking in the tournaments that are played in its territory. Although the French country in the first instance had indicated that Djokovic could play at Roland Garros even if he was not vaccinated, this Monday the Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, confirmed that it will not be so. The rectification came hours after Parliament definitively adopted the bill that will impose a vaccination certificate for many activities in social life, including attending sporting events.

These are complex hours for the number one in the ranking, who after being deported from Australia has already landed in Belgrade. This Monday, the Lacoste brand, one of its biggest sponsors, has published a statement in which it warns that it will communicate with Nole to ask for explanations about what happened in the oceanic country. “As soon as possible we will contact Novak Djokovic to review the events that have marked his presence in Australia”, indicated the clothing company that has accompanied the Serbian since 2017. In the letter, he also thanked the tournament organizers for their efforts to “ensure its celebration in good conditions for the players, coaching staff and spectators.”

Lacoste is the first of Djokovic’s sponsors to shows his discontent with the tennis player’s attitude, whose refusal to be vaccinated has prevented him from defending his title at the Australian Open, where he aspired to achieve his 21st Grand Slam and become the tennis player with the most “greats”, ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal and from the Swiss Roger Federer.

The crocodile brand has a contract with Nole evaluated in 9 million dollars per year, according to various US media, and his position increases uncertainty regarding the possible sporting and economic consequences that the tennis player could suffer in the short and medium term. Some $30 million, is the sum that the Serbian player received from his sponsors in 2021, according to the magazine’s website Forbes, ranging from Japanese sports brand Asics to the French car Peugeotamong other large companies.

