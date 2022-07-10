Djokovic defeated Norrie and will play the Wimbledon final against Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic bounced back from a shaky start to beat Cameron Norrie this Friday in four sets in the semifinal of Wimbledon and will then reach the record of 32 Grand Slam finals. His rival to beat will be the controversial Nick Kyrgios. The top-seeded Serb suffered three breaks in the first set, but gave the match to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 under the sun on Center Court in 2 hours and 34 minutes. .

In the decisive duel on Sunday he will collide with the Australian Nick Kyrgioswho was saved from facing Rafael Nadal in the semifinal after the Spaniard got off due to the pain of the abdominal injury that he had dragged on for a long time and that had caused him to suffer the quarterfinal duel against Taylor Fritz.

“I started it well. I have had many Grand Slam semi-finals in the past, but it is never easy to get on the court, there is a lot of pressure, nerves and expectation. Cameron didn’t have much to lose, he was playing the tournament of his life at home, it’s not easy. I wish him the best, he is a great player and I have great respect for him”, he commented. Nole regarding what the duel was.

Djokovic acknowledged that his poor performance in the first set, which he lost 2-6, was due to the fact that he was a bit “tense” and that it was difficult for him to adapt to the heat. “I wasn’t hitting the ball with the freedom that I wanted,” recognized.

Djokovic will collide in the final against Kyrgios, whom he has never been able to beat (Reuters)

with the win, the Serbian set a new record on the ATP circuit by reaching 32 Grand Slam finals. This puts him one ahead of Roger Federer and two above Rafael Nadal, who withdrew from the tournament injured on Thursday. “I appreciate that, but the job is not done,” he said.

The World No. 3 is now riding a 27-match win streak at Wimbledon as he seeks to tie Pete Sampras for seven titles at the All England Club, just one behind Federer’s men’s record. If he wins the trophy, he would reach 21 Grand Slam titles, surpassing the Swiss and falling just one behind Nadal in the race to be crowned the greatest of all time.

Djokovic he already knows that he will play against Kyrgios, number 40 in the world, after Rafa left the tournament before his semifinal against due to an abdominal injury. The 27-year-old Australian is considered one of the most controversial tennis players on the circuit and that is why, when his name was mentioned at the All England on Friday, the public immediately booed.

“One thing is for sure, there will be plenty of emotional fireworks from both sides.. He is playing freely, he has a great game and a lot of power on his shots. I have never won a set from him, I hope he can be different this time. He doesn’t have much to lose, ”said the Serb who earned a standing ovation from the fans.

