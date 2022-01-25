Djokovic effect: the decision that Formula 1 made with its drivers for the Australian GP

Formula 1 will start the 2022 season in March (Reuters)

The weekend of April 7 to 10 will be held the third Big prize of the season Formula 1 and it will be nothing less than Australia, a country that has been in the news in recent weeks for having deported Novak Djokovic, tennis player who had requested a medical exemption to play the first Grand Slam of the year without being vaccinated and who was finally described by the Ministry of Immigration as a “threat to health and public order” for the nation.

In this context, the highest category of world motorsports has already told its drivers what they must do to prevent a new scandal from happening on oceanic lands. For this reason, the executive director of Australian GP CorporationAndrew Westacott said: “The rules are simple to enter the country and the rules are simple to operate in Formula One. To participate in the event, you will be 100 percent vaccinated and no exemption will be sought for anyone from anyone”, he advanced in statements published by the British site The Sun.

“Our arrangements have been in place long before the recent events at the Australian Open. These rules are understood by Formula One, they are understood by the FIA, they are going to be written in the sporting regulations and I am very sure that (that) will be a rite of passage to enter the country, “he insisted.

In this way, he made it clear that everyone must be vaccinated to compete in that GP: “There is zero tolerance. Whether you’re Lewis Hamilton or Valentino Rossi in MotoGP, if you test positive, you don’t race that weekend.

It is still unknown if Lewis Hamilton will continue to compete (EFE)

Formula 1 will start in March, with the GP of Bahrain which will be held on the 20th of that month, then the calendar will continue in Saudi Arabia the 27. The last race will be held on November 20 in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen, new champion, must defend his title for Red Bull while it is still unknown if Lewis Hamilton It will be part of the new season.

The British driver has been silent since Sunday December 12, after the brief obligatory dialogue he had after the last race of 2021. His last public appearance was on Friday the 17th, when he went to visit the team’s base in Brackley, at the United Kingdom. Although he has a contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023, its future is unknown due to the fact that the boss and main shareholder, Toto Wolff, questioned it again this Thursday with a categorical phrase: “The wounds are very deep. I don’t think we’ll ever get over that, especially Lewis as a driver,” referring to the last-lap loss of last season’s championship against Verstappen.

