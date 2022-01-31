Djokovic, Federer and the sports world surrendered to Rafa Nadal for his feat at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal established himself in Australia (Reuters)

Rafael Nadal became the first player in history to reach 21 Grand Slam titles by winning an epic final of the Australian Open to russian Daniil Medvedev for 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 and 7-5 in five hours and twenty-five minutes of game.

The entire sports world was aware of this confrontation and after the end, the congratulations for the Spanish did not wait. “A few months ago we joked that we were both on crutches”, recalled his historic rival Roger Federer, absent from the competition due to a right knee injury.

“What a match! to my friend and great rival Rafa Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations for becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles,” the Swiss tennis player continued through a post on his social networks. “Incredible. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world.”

“I am proud to share this time with you and I am honored to have played a role in driving you to achieve more, as you have done for me for the past 18 years. I am sure you will have more achievements ahead of you, but for now enjoy this one”, said the Swiss, who was not the only one to congratulate him.

Roger Federer’s post

Novak Djokovic, who was the subject of a scandal in the run-up to the tournament that ended with his deportation from the oceanic country, wrote: “Outstanding tennis was played at this year’s Australian Open and the finals were exceptional. Congratulations to Barty for an incredible performance in front of his home crowd and to Collins for an incredible tournament. Congratulations to Nadal for his 21st Grand Slam. Incredible achievement. Always impressive the fighting spirit that prevailed again. Congratulations Medvedev, he gave his all and played with the passion and determination that we expect from him.” through a post on Instagram. “The fighting spirit that prevailed at another time is always impressive,” he highlighted minutes later in a tweet.

“Congratulations on your gigantic victory at the Australian Open!, Rafael Nadal, your historic Grand Slam number 21! We are proud that a great madridista like you and an honorary member of our club is a sports legend and the greatest tennis player of all time”, wrote the Real Madrid on their social networks.

“21 Grand Slams, which are nothing compared to the legacy that you enlarge day by day. Congratulations,” the two-time NBA winner wrote. Pau Gasol in your profile Twitter, accompanied by a black image with the words “Advantage, Nadal” written in white.

Novak Djokovic’s message

Another of those who surrendered to him was the legendary former Australian player Rod Laver, who went to the gym to personally congratulate him. Rod Laver, who gives his name to the main venue at Melbourne Park, shared a few minutes with the player inside the venue where he was doing recovery exercises after the five hours and twenty-five minutes that the final lasted.

“How great you are!” wrote the tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza which added 21 trophy emoticons to match the 21 Grand Slam trophies won by the Spanish champion.

Nadal, at 35 years old, turned around a practically lost game to lift, for the second time, the trophy in Australia and break the historical tie with the Serbian Novak Djokovic and the Swiss Roger Federer, who had also won twenty “majors” each.

the spanish tennis player did not decline despite giving up the first two sets to his rival, number two in the world and who was playing his second final at Melbourne Park. After almost six months away from the circuit due to injury and 476 days after winning his last Roland Garros, Nadal managed to raise his crop of titles to twenty-one, more than anyone else in the history of this sport

KEEP READING:

Rafael Nadal made history after an epic final against Medvedev and became champion of the Australian Open

Guide to understand the Nadal phenomenon: how did the Spaniard become the most winning legend in history

Tension at the Australian Open: a spectator invaded the court and interrupted Rafael Nadal’s serve

From his doubts to return to tennis to the emotion of victory: Rafa Nadal’s confessions after winning the Australian Open