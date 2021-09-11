Djokovic surpassed Zverev and was one step away from making history at the US Open: “I will play the final as the last game of my career”

Novak Djokovic is one game away from making history. In a compelling duel, the Serbian tennis player beat the German in five sets Alexander Zverev and qualified to play the final of the US Open. The partials were 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2 for the world’s number 1 that He is one game away from becoming the player with the most Grand Slam titles above Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and in addition to being crowned champion of the four major tournaments in the same calendar year.

It was a battle between two great players. Nole, part of the generation that marked the history of tennis together with the Spanish and the Swiss, against one of the great aspirants to sit on the throne of world tennis. After Zverev eliminated him at the Olympics and prevented Djokovic from dreaming of him Golden Slam (winning the five Grand Slam and winning the Olympic gold), the Serbian took revenge in another sample of his tennis ability and his mental strength to face extreme game situations.

“Alexander is a great champion. He is someone I admire on and off the pitch. We get along very well, he is one of my best friends. We train a lot, we see each other a lot in Monaco. I knew that entering the field today would be a great battle ”, confessed the N ° 1 of the ATP circuit after playing more than three and a half hours on the stadium track. Arthur Ashe.

“I am going to treat the next game as if it were the last game of my career. I will give it my all in the field “, Djokovic anticipated about his near future. This Sunday there will be an obstacle between his 21st consecration in Grand Slam tournaments. And that will be the Russian Daniil Medvedev, who in the other semifinal beat the young Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime by a blunt 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2.

The greeting at the end of the match between Zverev and Djokovic (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

“These are the moments we live for. These are the kind of unique opportunities we dream of every day when we wake up and are trying to find the motivation to go out there and do the same things over and over again. “, said the best tennis player in the world today. “It is worth playing in this incredible stadium with this atmosphere. Thank you very much for making it special, ”he added.

With his victory against Zverev, Djokovic will play his 31st Grand Slam final and equal Federer as the player who faced the highest stage the most times for a professional tennis player.. And if he wins Medvedev at Flushing Meadows, he will equal the milestone of celebrating in a single season at the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. There were only five tennis players who achieved: Steffi Graf, Margaret Court, Rod Laver, Don Budge y Maureen Connolly.

“The three triumphs that I have achieved in Australia, France and Wimbledon are already a part of history. Now there is the one who can make the whole year special, unique and historical”Said Djokovic, who showed a great recovery after losing the first and fourth sets to define the game with a last set in which he showed all his tennis and mental power to overcome the recent Olympic champion in Tokyo. The best example was what happened in the tenth game of the third set: a rally of 53 side changes was played that will be one of the best points of 2021 and the Serbian lost it. But he recovered from that and won the set.

Djokovic is one game away from becoming the tennis player with the most Grand Slams won in history (Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

After the match, Zverev showed all his admiration for his Serbian colleague. “There is a reason why he won 20 Grand Slams. There’s a reason he’s spent the most weeks at No. 1 in the world. There are many reasons for that, ”he said.

And he sentenced: “I think mentally he is the best player that has ever played. Mentally, in the most important moments, I would prefer to play against anyone other than him “.

