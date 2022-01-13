Djokovic’s confessions turned the investigation in Australia around: he is exposed to a sentence of up to five years in prison

Novak Djokovic trains in Australia awaiting the draw for the draw this Thursday while the investigation of his case is expanded (Photo: Reuters)

In case of Novak Djokovic added a new chapter in the last few hours that could put a drastic twist on the thorough investigation by Australian authorities into his case. The tennis player, who won the first legal battle to remain in the host country of the first Grand Slam of the year, lives with hours of shock after confessing that attended events knowing that had coronavirus Y recognize errors in documentation presented to travel.

Nole accepted that his team made the travel declaration and explained that there was “A human and not deliberate error” from your agent: “My agent sincerely apologized for typing the wrong box on my previous trip to Australia.”. In this way, Djokovic confessed two of the great controversies that had been positioned about his figure, taking into account that the weekend had been singled out because he was seen at various events – even one with several children – after testing positive, although he only accepted that he knew of his contagion when he conducted an interview with The team.

After detailing that he traveled to Spain from Belgrade during the 14 days prior to arriving in Australia, he already recognized a fault. But now the local authorities have another process under scrutiny: Djokovic assured that he received the positive test on the night of December 17, but in his affidavit before the court he warned that he was “examined and diagnosed” on December 16, as quoted by the Australian newspaper The Age.

The photo of Djokovic with his luggage, the day he announced that he would travel to Australia after receiving a medical exemption

This item takes on a substantial relevance in the case and even the media in question indicates that Internal Affairs is investigating this inconsistency: “The maximum penalty for giving false evidence under the Crimes Act is a prison term of five years”, noted journalists Anthony Galloway, Paul Sakkal and Ben Grubb. To this we must add that days ago Australian border sources had warned in local media that they could prevent you from entering the country for up to three years: “A person whose visa has been revoked may be prohibited for a period of three years from even being issued a temporary visa.”

It is not the only issue that is under the orbit after the chronicler Ben Rothenberg – a regular contributor to the New York Times newspaper – raised on his social networks the striking change in results that shows the formal test that Djokovic presented to the authorities. The journalist scanned the QR code on different occasions, but the result that appeared was “positive” and then “negative.”.

In The Age They warn that the office in charge of the matter is asking itself the questions: “He is investigating new questions about whether Djokovic’s positive result for COVID-19 was tampered with after inconsistencies arose about the timing and result of his PCR test.”.

The immigration officials decided to “expand” the investigation After all these tests are placed on the light with the focus positioned on the isolation breach in Serbia, shortcomings in completing your Australian entry form and inconsistencies around the date of your test results.

Regardless of this situation, the immigration minister, Alex Hawke, has in his hands the special power to cancel the visa beyond the recent sanction of justice. The argument put forward is that the previous coronavirus infection in the last six months is not a valid justification for not having received the vaccine. Hawke also has the possibility of deporting the number 1 in the world ranking alleging simply public health reasons.

However, Djokovic could live something similar to what went through the Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, who was deported from the country even after playing a tournament. Next weekend the first Grand Slam of the season will begin and Nole he is the top seed, but could face punishment from the Australian authorities even in the middle of that contest. Several parliamentarians of the federal government want to know the determination as soon as possible, but federal sources told The Age that Hawke is determined to wait long enough for all process guidelines to be met, “even if that meant it would take days”. The detail is that the Serbian’s lawyers presented “extensive additional documents” that must be analyzed.

Djokovic was at an event with children after the test that had a positive result

Djokovic’s recent post opened a Pandora’s box that resonated in both Australia and Serbia, his country. The Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, acknowledged before the BBC that the tennis player could have committed a “clear violation” If you left your home knowing you had COVID-19: “If you are positive, you have to be isolated. I don’t know when you actually got the results, when you saw the results, so there is a gray area … Novak can provide the only answer to this “.

Nole shared a basketball game on December 14 and was photographed with a player who tested positive 48 hours later. Djokovic assured the Australian authorities that on the 16th of that month he learned that he had coronavirus, but the controversy grew after seeing his appearances in at least three public appearances during those days. He assured in his last post that he received the exam “After the event” in which he was with children at an award ceremony, but accepted that went to his tennis center on December 18 to do an interview with the French newspaper The team knowing it was positive.

The The tennis player’s native country stipulates a period of self-isolation of at least 14 days if there is a positive test for COVID-19, unless the person receives a negative PCR test result within that time.

As this all unfolds this Thursday during the early hours of Latin America the draw will be held of the Australian Open main draw with Djokovic as the first pre-classified and will already meet his rival for the debut …

Djokovic during a training session in Marbella, Spain, prior to his trip to Australia (Photo: Reuters)

