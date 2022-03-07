Djokovic’s noble gesture: a former tennis player who joined the Ukrainian army revealed the messages with the offer he made to him on WhatsApp

Novak Djokovic offered financial help to former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky.

After months of being in the eye of the storm for his problems in AustraliaSerbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has made headlines for a noble gesture in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The former number one in the world offered financial aid to the former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovskywho has joined the troops of his country to fight against the Russian army.

“Stako, how are you? Are you on the battlefield? Think about you. I hope everything calms down soon. Tell me where I can send you the help…financial help or any kind of help…”says the message Nole sent him to Stakhovsky via WhatsApp and that the former player posted on his Instagram account.

“Thank you for your support, Ukraine is grateful”wrote Stakhovskywho became number 31 in the ATP ranking, in the publication in which he showed his communication with the tennis star, winner of 20 Grand Slam trophies.

Sergiy Stakhovsky showed Djokovic’s message on social networks.

Sergiy Stakhovskywho among the great successes of his sports career has a victory over Roger Federer on Wimbledon in 2013, he is not the only Ukrainian athlete who decided to join the army to defend his country, others did as well, such as the double Olympic boxing champion Vasily Lomachenko and former world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Stakhovskyprofessional since 2003, retired at 36 years After participating earlier this year in the Australian Open. He fell in the first round against the American J.J. Wolf by 6-3 and 6-4. She left professional activity with four individual titles in her showcase.

When the armed conflict broke out between Ukraine and Russiadecided to go to Kiev to participate in the armed defense against the Russian invasion. And since then, he has been very active on social media. Some days ago, Stakhovsky marked his position with two very strong publications, one of them was a stories in which he showed an image of a TV broadcast of a bombing and left a blunt message against the Russian president: “Putin, let’s dance on your grave”.

Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from tennis in January and enlisted in the Ukrainian army to defend his country from the Russian invasion (@stako_s)

Djokovic He has grown up in a very hostile environment in Belgrade and he is clear about what it is to be in the middle of a war. “We woke up two or three times every night because of the shelling. We lived in the basement of my grandfather’s house, together with my parents, my uncles and my brothers during the months that the conflict lasted.. He did not go to school, and took the opportunity to play tennis in the mornings, when they were not bombing, ”he said. Nole in an interview to the CBS.

KEEP READING:

France will relax its measures against the coronavirus: will Djokovic be able to play Roland Garros?

Medvedev is the new No. 1 in the ATP and put an end to the hegemony of the Big Four after 18 years

The story behind the heartbreaking cry of the Ukrainian tennis player who won in Lyon: the final message her father gave her before fleeing the war