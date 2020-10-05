DK Shivkumar’s house raided, then Congress said – CBI is the puppet of the Center

new Delhi: Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Strongly opposing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on Shivkumar’s properties, the party said on Monday that he had become a victim of politics and the party was standing with him. Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said, “CBI is just a puppet of the central government and nothing else.” He said why raids are held when by-elections are held in the state, insisting that Shivkumar is a victim of political malice and the CBI should not act as an agent of the BJP. Also Read – DK Shivkumar’s mother’s statement on the raid- ‘CBI, ED, Income Tax love my son that’s why …’

Party general secretary, in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said, "The scandal-threatening game of the Modi-Yeddyurappa duo became their puppet by the CBI. Shivkumar is being raided and we are not afraid of it. " The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 14 locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Karnataka and recovered Rs 50 lakh from various locations. The action came after the CBI registered a case against Shivkumar and others for possessing disproportionate assets.

A CBI official said, "CBI has registered a case against Shivkumar and others on allegations of possessing disproportionate assets." The officer said that 14 locations including nine in Karnataka, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai were located Search is being done According to CBI sources, so far Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from various places. Shivkumar is also under investigation for the money laundering case being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was also arrested by the ED last year.