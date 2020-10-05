DK Shivkumar’s mother’s statement on the raid- ‘CBI, ED, Income Tax love my son that’s why …’

CBI raided several locations of Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar (DK Shivakumar) today. The raid has been carried out by the CBI in an alleged corruption case. The Congress (Congress) protested about this and termed the move as a ‘political vendetta’ taken before the by-election in the state. So at the same time, his mother Gaurma has also reacted to this. Also Read – Rs 50 lakh recovered in CBI raid on DK Shivkumar’s premises, Congress termed the action as ‘political vendetta’

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) & Enforcement Directorate (ED) love my son, that's why they come again and again. Let them search & take whatever they want. They got nothing, let them arrest my son: Gowramma, mother of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/jiAgeRh0re – ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Congress leader’s mother said, “The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Income Tax (IT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are in love with my son, that’s why he comes again and again. Let them find and pick whatever they want. They did not get anything, let them arrest my son.

Earlier, party general secretary and in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said that despite this retaliatory action of the BJP government, Congress leaders and workers are not going to bow down. Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev demanded Yeddyurappa’s resignation and questioned why the ‘corruption’ of Yeddyurappa and his family was not being investigated.

Surjewala tweeted, “Bullying is going on on behalf of Modi-Yeddyurappa duo by raiding DK Shivakumar. We are not going to bow down. The CBI should also disclose the corruption of Yeddyurappa government. ” He said, ‘Modi government, Yeddyurappa government and BJP’s advance organization CBI-ED-Income tax know that Congress workers and leaders are not going to succumb to such efforts. . Our resolve to fight for the people will become stronger. ‘

Sushmita told reporters, ‘BJP is repeatedly misusing the investigating agency to target opposition leaders. Our question is why the CBI raids before the elections? Why does the CBI wake up before the elections? ”He said that the entire Congress party is standing with DK Shivakumar.

Congress spokesperson said, “Our demand is that BS Yeddyurappa should resign from the post of Chief Minister. Corruption should be investigated against him and family. Officials gave this information on Monday. The CBI is conducting searches at 14 locations in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra in connection with raising disproportionate assets.

