DL Hughley’s 2024 Financial Profile: Net Worth, Cars, and Real Estate

Darryl Lynn Hughley, better known as D.L. Hughley, has many talents. Born on March 6, 1963, in Portsmouth, Virginia, Hughley has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, actor, radio host, and author.

From humble beginnings in South Central Los Angeles to becoming one of the “Original Kings of Comedy,” Hughley’s journey is a testament to his resilience, wit, and undeniable talent.

Let’s dive into the life and career of this multi-faceted entertainer who has kept audiences laughing for decades.

Who is D.L. Hughley?

D.L. Hughley is a comedy powerhouse who rose to fame in the early 1990s. He first caught the public’s eye as the original host of BET’s “ComicView” from 1992 to 1993.

This gig helped launch his career and showcased his quick wit and observational humor. Hughley’s big break came when he starred in the ABC/UPN sitcom “The Hughleys” from 1998 to 2002.

Based on his real-life experiences, the show follows an African-American family adjusting to life in an upscale neighborhood. It was a hit with viewers and cemented Hughley’s status as a comedic force.

But Hughley’s talents don’t stop at stand-up and acting. He’s also made a name for himself as a radio personality, author, and political commentator.

His sharp insights and no-holds-barred approach to discussing social issues have made him a respected voice in entertainment and current affairs.

Attribute Details Full Name Darryl Lynn Hughley Date of Birth March 6, 1963 Place of Birth Portsmouth, Virginia Age 61 years old (as of 2024) Marital Status Married to LaDonna Hughley since 1986 Children Ryan, Tyler, Kyle

Personal Life and Relationships

D.L. Hughley’s personal life is as rich and complex as his professional one. He’s been married to LaDonna Hughley since 1986, a relationship that has weathered its share of storms but remains strong. The couple has three children: Ryan, Tyler, and Kyle.

Hughley has been open about the challenges his family has faced, particularly regarding his son Kyle’s Asperger’s syndrome.

He’s spoken candidly about the impact this has had on their family dynamic and has used his platform to raise awareness about autism spectrum disorders.

In a surprising twist, Hughley revealed in a 2017 interview that he had an affair early in his marriage, which resulted in a child.

Tragically, the infant was killed by the mother’s boyfriend. This heartbreaking event profoundly impacted Hughley and his wife, leading to healing and growth in their relationship.

Professional Career

Hughley’s career spans multiple decades and industries. After his stint on “ComicView,” he joined the legendary comedy tour “The Original Kings of Comedy” alongside Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer, and Bernie Mac. This tour was later turned into a hit film directed by Spike Lee.

Beyond stand-up, Hughley has made his mark in television, film, and radio. He’s appeared in movies like “Scary Movie 3” and lent his voice to animated features like “Inspector Gadget.” On TV, he’s had roles in popular shows like “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “Scrubs.”

In 2008, Hughley took on a new challenge as the host of “D.L. Hughley Breaks the News” on CNN. While short-lived, this show demonstrated Hughley’s ability to blend comedy with serious commentary on current events.

Hughley’s radio career has also been noteworthy. He’s hosted several shows, including The D.L. Hughley Show, which is nationally syndicated.

These platforms have allowed him to reach a broad audience with his unique humor and social commentary blend.

Age and Physique

As of 2024, D.L. Hughley is 61 years old. Born on March 6, 1963, he’s proven that age is just a number for staying relevant in the entertainment industry.

Hughley has maintained a relatively fit physique throughout his career, often appearing trim and energetic on stage and screen.

Net Worth and Salary

D.L. Hughley’s diverse career has paid off handsomely. As of 2024, his net worth is around $10 million.

This wealth comes from various sources, including his stand-up tours, TV and film appearances, book deals, and radio shows.

While exact salary figures aren’t publicly available, it’s safe to say that Hughley commands significant fees for his performances and media appearances.

His continued relevance in the entertainment industry suggests that he’s still a top earner in his field.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth $10 million (as of 2024) Sources of Income Stand-up tours, TV/film appearances, book deals, radio shows Salary Details Exact figures are not publicly available, but he commands significant fees

Company Details and Investments

Hughley has been brilliant with his money, diversifying his income through various ventures. While he doesn’t have a publicly known company, he’s likely invested in real estate and other business opportunities.

Like many celebrities, Hughley may have invested in real estate to grow his wealth. However, details about specific properties or investments aren’t readily available to the public.

Investment and Funding

As a successful entertainer, Hughley has likely had opportunities to invest in various projects and startups. However, he keeps his investment portfolio private, so specific details aren’t known.

It’s worth noting that Hughley’s influence extends beyond financial investments. He’s invested his time and platform in raising awareness for causes he cares about, particularly those related to racial justice and autism awareness.

Contact Details and Social Network Handles

D.L. Hughley is active on social media, connecting with fans and sharing his thoughts on current events. You can find him on:

Various agencies represent Hughley for business inquiries, but it’s best to reach out through official channels rather than trying to contact him directly.

Conclusion

D.L. Hughley’s journey from the streets of South Central Los Angeles to becoming a comedy icon is genuinely remarkable. His ability to make people laugh while addressing severe issues has made him a unique voice in entertainment.

Whether on stage, on screen, or behind a microphone, Hughley continues to captivate audiences with his sharp wit and insightful commentary.

From his early days on “ComicView” to his current status as a respected author and commentator, Hughley has shown impressive evolving ability.

His openness about personal struggles, including his son’s Asperger’s syndrome and his past infidelity, has endeared him to fans who appreciate his honesty.

As D.L. Hughley moves into his 60s, he shows no signs of slowing down. With his radio show, books, and continued presence in the comedy world, he remains a relevant and vital voice in American culture.

Hughley’s story is one of resilience, talent, and laughter’s power to unite people and illuminate important issues.