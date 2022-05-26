DLSS and RTX gain ground to AMD

Since the arrival of the RTX 20 and 30 series, Nvidia has put two great tools on the table to differentiate its graphics from those of the competition: DLSS and RTX. Scaling technology and their ray tracing technique have made them offer a higher performance to its users, and the green team wants to expand its adoption to more and more games.

During the first day of the Computexthe world’s largest computer and technology trade show (held in Taipei, Taiwan), Nvidia has spoken about the future of its leading technologies, confirming that more titles already released will be upgraded to take advantage of them.

This list is not of titles that are about to arrive and will have access to these functions, but of those that are already on the market and they will receive improvements in future updates. If you have had problems running any of these titles, the arrival of DLSS to them may be the excuse you need to give them a try again.

Here is the entire list:

Hitman 3

F1 2022

Deep Rock Galactic

Leap

loop mancer

Hydroneer

Propnight

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Turbo Sloths

Warstride Challenges

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Unfortunately, Nvidia has not announced when the updates to this entire list of titles will arrive, although we do know that Hitman 3 will release the new features today. On the other hand, the green team brags about its adoption rate, commenting that over 250 video games They already support DLSS and RTX, something that will always be good for those who have a GPU from the manufacturer.