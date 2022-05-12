Dmitry Bivol confessed why he would seek a rematch with Canelo Álvarez

Dmitry Bivol would accept a ravancha with Canelo to demonstrate his superiority (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY)

Not more than a week has passed since second defeat of Saúl Álvarez throughout his career, but the spectacle he provided as well as the surprise caused by the victory of Dmitry Bivol have sparked rumors of a possible rematch. So far, both fighters have been willing to engage in a second meeting, although the 175-pound champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) would accept the offer to achieve an ambitious goal.

“The first fight was important for me because I wanted to introduce myself to boxing fans.. In the second fight I want to confirm that I really am better than him. He has the greatest renown, but I am better and could be better. Of course I could earn more money and more attention, but I would also have more respect, “he declared in an interview for FightHype.

And it is that after twelve rounds widely disputed by both fighters, the judges were convinced by the better performance that Bivol showed. The three agreed to grant 113 points for the Mexican against 115 for the Russian, so one round made a difference. Despite the close verdict, Bivol’s personality and style prevailed for much of the fight, as Álvarez’s integrity did not remain during all the episodes.

In that sense, when asked if he would seek a second brawl against the undefeated 175-pound champion, the best pound for pound in the world did not hesitate to answer that “of course. This is not so”. Although the forceful answer showed his refusal to defeat, in the following statements the Canelo He accepted that his rival had a better performance.

“The truth is that he is a great champion and I had to lose. I’m not going to make excuses.” assured. However, he jumped at the chance to point out the difficulty of dealing with the new conditions when moving up the weight class. In this sense, he pointed out that the new weight prevented him from showing his best version due to exhaustion which became noticeable over the course of the seventh and eighth rounds.

Although Álvarez’s ambition was to win his second fajilla in the light heavyweight division, the rematch could take place under different conditions. Days after getting out of the ring, Dmitry Bivol assured that he would like to change the role of champion holder to that of challenger in order to fight and obtain the four belts than the Canelo got at 168 pounds during 2020 and 2021.

However, far from looking to downgrade in the short term, he assured that would like to try in his own division which is also dominated by Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr.”It is my dream to become the undisputed champion. It is the best goal for me now. It’s what I’ve been looking for since the beginning of my career”, said the native of Kyrgyzstan during his speech.

One of the clauses of the contract between Bivol and Álvarez considered a rematch in case of the defeat of the Mexican, because it is the most popular and box office of the two. Despite that, in the event of negotiating a possible reunion with the best pound for pound, Bivol could count on the possibility of improving its economic aspirations and the conditions in which the brawl would take place.

According to the planning prior to the confrontation between Álvarez and Bivol, the winner of said combat would be obliged to defend the title against the best exponent of Gilberto Ramirez and Dominic Boesel. In that sense, the rematch between the Mexican and the Russian could take time.

