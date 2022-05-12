Dmitry Bivol defended Canelo Álvarez from criticism

Dmitry Bivol highlighted Saúl Álvarez’s career achievements (Photo: Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

May 7, 2022 Saul Alvarez had one of the challenges, as well as one of the results hardest in his career. After his overwhelming passage through 168 pounds, where he unified all the titles of the division by way of knockout, the boxer from Guadalajara was beaten by the defending 175-pound champion Dmitry Bivol. Although the victory was by way of cards, the Mexican was the target of criticism, but the Russian came to his defense.

During the broadcast of the weekly show DAZN Boxing Showthe undefeated champion endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WITH) It showed itself empathic with him Canelo Álvarez. Far from lashing out at him, as Caleb Plant and Billy Joe Saunders did before getting into the ring, Bivol recognized the legacy he has built throughout his career and that has catapulted him to the world boxing elite.

“He still has four belts and is champion in four weight classes. He’s a great fighter and he’s still a legend. haters Canelo they’re hating him now, but he’s still one of the best. I respect that”was Bivol’s statement rescued in the verified profile of Twitter boxing journalist Michael Benson.

Dmitry Bivol imposed conditions thanks to his jab (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The critics and comments of the detractors of Canelo Álvarez did not arise from the loss to Bivol. Throughout his history as a professional various specialists have attacked him for various reasons, among which the supposed choice of rivals with a lower performance than theirs to guarantee success stands out. For that reason, considered that the challenge against the native of Kyrgyzstan, who has proven to be competitive, was crucial.

One of the detractor voices that was heard with greater force after the result of the fight was that of David Faitelson. Through his Twitter account, the controversial sports journalist assured that Bivol directed a perfect fight, while exposed “all the defects of the supposedly best boxer in the world pound for pound”.

Another of the voices that surprised by his irruption against Álvarez was that of the legendary Mexican ex-boxer Carlos White hair Zarate. In an interview with the media left footassured that the man from Guadalajara was disappointing in his most recent fight, although extended his criticism to the rest of his career and denied that he had proven to be “a great fighter.”

Canelo Álvarez could go in search of revenge against Dmitry Bivol (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

“In this fight he didn’t have anything from the corner, according to the best in the world (…) He has nothing to do, if it was already seen that this was not a big deal and he could not turn it on. It is not possible that he has so much vanity. That’s what has spoiled him, a fighter can’t go up that much or go down that much. Is not the same, he does not yield his physical condition. Canelo in the fifth round I was already opening my mouth tired, so That weight doesn’t do him any good.”he declared.

Despite your comments, the Mexican boxer received the support of other athletes such as Javier Hernández. Far from criticism, the Galaxy striker assured that a defeat or victory does not define the athlete’s career. “With Caneloif you look at it, it is even incredible and admirable that he had only his second defeat in I don’t know how many years and that’s why people want to crucify him “assured.

Despite having suffered defeat, the Mexican was willing to engage in a rematch against Dmitry Bivol. Although a possible negotiation has not been confirmed, the current 175-pound champion could request the condition of being challenger at 168 pounds and thus have the possibility of snatch the undisputed championship from the hands of Canelo Álvarez.

KEEP READING:

They revealed Eddy Reynoso’s scolding of Canelo during the fight with Bivol

Checo Pérez collapsed in the new Formula 1 ranking

Why Diego Lainez could leave Real Betis