Dmitry Bivol is no longer interested in the rematch against Canelo Álvarez

The rivalry of Saul Canelo Álvarez con Dmitry Bivol He wrote his first chapter with the victory of the Russian in the defense of his 175-pound title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Given this, the Mexican has declared on several occasions his intention to look for a rematch fight to demonstrate his sporting superiority, but the current semi-complete monarch declared little interest in the second fight of their rivalry.

During an interview with the media FightHubthe next rival of Gilberto Left handed Ramirez took the opportunity to talk about the most recent participation of Canelo in the quadrilateral. However, the statement that stood out the most was the decreased desire to see each other’s faces with the undisputed 168-pound champion because he has already shown a better level of boxing.

“He wants a rematch with me, that doesn’t surprise me. He is a champion and he had lost his last fight. All champions want revenge, revenge. It’s okay that he wants revenge. The best thing for me is to move on, but we can talk about a rematch (between Bivol and Canelo), although it is no longer as interesting to me as it used to be (because I beat him),” he assured.

Despite his statements, Bivol did not completely close the possibility of facing the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco again. In that sense, he was not confident about mastering the paperwork again during the twelve rounds because each new fight presents a new panorama. “I don’t know, it would be another fight. Everything would be new, ”he assured the microphones.

In the area where he did show security, it was in the concentration that he is carrying out for his next defense against the native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Because of that, denied having witnessed the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady GolovkinWell, if he had done so, he would have devoted part of his concentration to the analysis of the two protagonists of the T-Mobile Arena.

“To be honest, I didn’t see the fight Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin) It’s an interesting fight for me to watch, but I don’t want to see another fight when I have my own fight. And it is that when I see a fight, I imagine how I would fight with that boxer and I spend a lot of energy on that. That’s why I didn’t want to see this fight, I want to be focused on my fight (…) They told me that the fight was somewhat boring “he pointed.

In that sense, Dmitry Bivol’s position could put Saúl Álvarez’s plans for 2023 at risk. Although he reiterated his intention to take a break to undergo surgery on his left hand, he assured that he I would like to return to physical activity with a revenge duel where he could even have exposed his undisputed championship of the 168 pounds against the Russian.

Although Bivol’s corner contemplated a different fight after having defeated Canelo Álvarez, by order of the World Boxing Association (WBA) must face the Left handed Ramirezwho positioned himself as the mandatory rival after having overcome the elimination fight against the German Dominic Boesel.

The commitment where Bivol will put his undefeated record at risk will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, next November 5, 2022. On the other hand, the Mexican will seek his second world title in a different weight category.

