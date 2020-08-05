DMK suspended MLA for praising PM Modi, BJP office reached Selvam

Chennai: DMK MLA KU Selvam Chennai, who was temporarily suspended by the party in Tamil Nadu, visited the BJP office today. He said, “The DMK now functions as a family party.” However, it could not be clear that he joined BJP. Also Read – PM violated oath by laying the foundation, this is the defeat of secularism, the day of victory of Hindutva: Asaduddin Owaisi

Let us praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President J.P. A day after meeting Nadda, the DMK on Wednesday suspended his MLA Ku Ka Selvam from the party and also removed him from party posts. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu, praised Modi for good governance during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday and wished him all the best for his efforts to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Celebration of Bhoomipujan of Manega Ram Temple in Ravana’s temple, echo Jai Shri Ram …

The DMK has also issued a show cause notice to the MLA asking them to explain why they should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party. DMK President MK Stalin said in a party release, “DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved of his charge from today.” Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Threatening tweet of Muslim Personal Law Board on Ram Utsav, given example of Hagia Sophia

Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam, who has been temporarily suspended by the party, visits BJP office in Chennai. He says, “The DMK now functions as a family’s party.” pic.twitter.com/8GWMDkHxvJ – ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

The party president said that Selvam has been suspended for breaching the party’s discipline and reducing the dignity of the party and has been asked for a reply.

Let me tell you that Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency, praised Modi for good governance during his visit to Delhi on Tuesday and wished him all the best for his efforts in constructing Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Amid speculation about joining the saffron party, he dismissed such reports and said that he had come to Delhi to meet Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss rail projects in his constituency. He said that during this time he also took advantage of the opportunity and met Nadda and requested him to develop Rameswaram and other places associated with Lord Rama like Ayodhya. The MLA could not be contacted to know his response.