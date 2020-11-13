DMRC released important information in view of Deepawali, only the metro will run for so long

New Delhi: If you live in Delhi-NCR and want to travel in metros on the day of Diwali or you have no other option, then this news is only for you. Because a notice has been issued by the Delhi Metro. Delhi Metro has released this information on their official Twitter handle. Also Read – #Gold: Buy here the cheapest and pure gold before Dhanteras, tax returns and lockers will not be a mess

Dalli Mentors said that in view of the festival of Diwali, the last metro service on all the routes of Delhi Metro will be available till 10 pm on Saturday 14 November. In such a situation, the passengers who have to travel by metro will have to travel within this time limit.

Public Service Announcement On account of Diwali, the last Metro train service on 14th November will start at 10PM from terminal stations of all Metro Lines. – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I Please Wear Mask (@OfficialDMRC) November 13, 2020

DMRC told all its passengers that the last metro will be available till 10 pm on the day of Diwali. In such a situation, all the passengers reached the station before time so that inconvenience could be avoided.