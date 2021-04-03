DMX Hospitalized After Drug Overdose

DMX is at present within the hospital following a drug overdose, a supply near the rapper confirmed to Selection.

DMX overdosed on Friday night time at his residence round 11 p.m., which triggered a coronary heart assault. The 50-year-old rapper is at present in a hospital in White Plains, N.Y., and is within the crucial care unit. Sources advised TMZ that he has “some mind exercise,” whereas others stated that he’s in a “vegetative state.”

DMX has been open about his previous struggles with dependancy, and has attended rehab a number of occasions. In 2019, he canceled a sequence of reside performances and checked into rehab for substance abuse after serving a year-long jail sentence for tax fraud and evasion earlier that 12 months.

DMX first got here onto the rap scene within the Nineteen Nineties and launched his first album, “It’s Darkish and Hell Is Scorching,” by Ruff Ryders and Def Jam in 1998. DMX adopted his debut with “…And Then There Was X” in 1999, which grew to become his best-selling album and was licensed five-time multiplatinum. DMX has launched a complete of seven studio albums and has earned three Grammy nominations, two for rap solo efficiency and one for rap album.

DMX most just lately confronted off towards Snoop Dogg in a Verzuz battle in July, which drew an viewers of half 1,000,000. In September 2019, he reunited with Def Jam and introduced that he had signed a brand new document cope with them, marking his first time working with the label since his 2003 album “Grand Champ.”

TMZ was the primary to report the information.