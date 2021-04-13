DMX’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Master Recordings

Within the wake of DMX’s loss of life on Friday after struggling a coronary heart assault, his household has issued an announcement concerning rumors which have circulated concerning the masters to his recordings and, apparently, individuals promoting merchandise or claiming to be elevating funds for the funeral of the rapper, whose born title was Earl Simmons.

“There have been a number of rumors following our cherished one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d wish to clear up. Nobody has purchased Earl’s masters. Moreover, we aren’t promoting any merch or elevating cash for Earl’s funeral. If anybody is requesting for cash for his funeral please remember the individual is a scammer. We are going to hold the general public posted on funeral/memorial service preparations.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family

The assertion doesn’t present any additional details about a funeral or memorial service.

The household introduced DMX’s loss of life in an announcement on Friday.

“We’re deeply saddened to announce at this time that our cherished one, DMX, delivery title of Earl Simmons, handed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital along with his household by his facet after being positioned on life assist for the previous few days,” his household mentioned in an announcement. “Earl was a warrior who fought until the very finish. He cherished his household with all of his coronary heart and we cherish the instances we spent with him. Earl’s music impressed numerous followers the world over and his iconic legacy will stay on perpetually. We recognize the entire love and assist throughout this extremely troublesome time. Please respect our privateness as we grieve the lack of our brother, father, uncle and the person the world knew as DMX. We are going to share details about his memorial service as soon as particulars are finalized.”

DMX was hospitalized on April 3 after struggling a coronary heart assault. Preliminary studies mentioned he had suffered the guts assault after an unspecified overdose, however that data has not been formally confirmed.