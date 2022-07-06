DNF Duel, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, PS4 and PS5

The GranBlue Fantasy Versus move is repeated: taking a famous license from Asia and turning it into a fighting game by one of the most talented developers in the genre. Arc System Works? Nope! Eighting, the creators of Bloody Roar, are back with an interesting proposal that will liven up the summer for lovers of 2D fighting. Welcome to DNF Duel.

Eighting is one of the most discreet fighting game development teams in the business. But not for making bad games or for not making quality content: I mean that the general public, generally, does not know how to recognize its unquestionable successes. Do you remember Marvel VS Capcom 3? Well, the resurrection of the Marvel saga was carried out by Eighting with honors. Do you miss the Bloody Roar saga? No wonder, but you don’t owe Hudson Soft and his bee the legendary battles between Yugo (the wolf) and Bakuryu (the mole); you owe it, too, to Eighting. You will read many say that DNF Duel is the work of Arc System Works, fathers of BlazBlue, Guilty Gear and Dragon Ball FighterZ, but it is not true: it is again an Eighting thing.

I think that one of the benefits of the title is in the capacity of the study of create something so different from what the team has created in the last 25 years; DNF Duel embraces simple and accessible gameplay at a low level but with a depth and impressive possibilities for fans of the genre at the highest levels. Are you worried about the upcoming easy attack execution for Street Fighter 6 and Riot Games’ long-awaited Project L? The partners of BCN Fighters have already demonstrated in the first weekend what fans of the most demanding fight imagined: the success and progression in the fight of the future will probably go beyond the inputs that are executed in each game.

Beyond the debate on the execution of attacks, Is the software up to the current demands of fighting games? Will it be able to carve out a niche for itself among the main titles of the genre? How does Eighting stand out and what does Eighting contribute after years of lethargy? We see it in the analysis of DNF Duel.

Korean anime

The genesis of the collaboration between DNF and Arc System Works, publisher of the title, is the same as that of the parents of Guilty Gear with GranBlue Fantasy Versus a few months ago: a successful saga practically unknown in the West that makes the leap to the two-dimensional struggle to find new audiences. The result has been identical to that of GranBlue, without saving resources in making a great video game while maintaining the aesthetic bases and the universe of the original product, a beat’em up with RPG traces of great success in Asia. You won’t need to be an expert in their lore to enjoy their characters, and if you’re interested in learning about their heroes, villains, and locations, you have a complete encyclopedia to answer your questions… in English.

What do you find in DNF Duel? A collection of 16 magnificently well differentiated fighters from each other with a playable base optimized to be one of the most frenetic fighting games of the moment. Four attack buttons (weak, medium, special, and magic), one for guard, and numerous attack cancel options and defensive abilities. As I anticipated at the beginning of the review, one of the most debated elements of the video game was in the decision of the developers to simplify the execution of the attacks to simple movements. What does it mean? Imagine that, instead of throwing a hadoken with the classic quarter moon since Street Fighter is Street Fighter, Ryu’s projectile was summoned by pressing a magic button and holding the right direction on the stick.

The first competitive days of the game have reassured the most skepticalWhat does the decision entail? To start, the less skilled players, without a doubt, enjoy more. And I think they really enjoy it more, not like in games that bet on autocombos that serve for the user to enjoy it for two days; I believe that the DNF tools are so easy to access that the time gained by novice users in learning about the capabilities of each attack they earn them at the cost of the perfection of the execution at their command. The first competitive days of the game have reassured the most skeptical with the decision; A simple execution will not be enough to master it: you will have to put hours into DNF to succeed in the online or offline tournaments that are expected in the coming months.

The magic bar is available for the execution of the different movements, expanding as the combat progresses and we lose life giving access to a final attack, the Awakening, when there is a quarter of life left. It is relatively easy to combat and its impact completely changes the course of the fight. The dynamism of the fights is only combated by the wide variety of options for each of the fighters, who have a wide range of movements at the player’s disposal to face the most demanding fights. Life management will also be important, being able to exchange non-critical damage for more energy to help make your game even more aggressive in exchange for betting part of your vitality.

portal fighters

Beyond competitive, what will more traditional players find in DNF? A story mode in which to learn the comings and goings of the protagonists in a (boring) visual novel format, a simple arcade in which to enjoy battles against AI and a wide gallery of visual and sound elements to unlock in exchange for unlocked points. Perhaps too simple and functional? Maybe so, so its developers do nothing more than confirm their competitive interest in a Lobby model very similar to what has been enjoyed in other Arc System Works successes like Dragon Ball FighterZ or GranBlue Fantasy Versus, simulating a kind of virtual arcade.

It dares to include new elements in the genre that were unusual until nowVisually, it has opted to adapt the DNF characters to a style never seen in the original work. The character design is interesting and varied enough to allow for styles, heroes and villains with styles that don’t seem to have anything to do with each other. Although the animations are more than remarkable, it does not exceed what has been seen in recent works that have opted for 2.5d, but do not mislead my statement: the level is very high with Guilty Gear Strive, the latest Dragon Ball game or the fighting game inspired by the Cygames characters. Musically correct, with good melodies and the option to choose voices in Japanese or English.

DNF Duel is a cool production for a hot summer. It dares to include new elements in the genre that were unusual until now. It remains to be seen what the evolution of the meta is and how players print their experience on the software. A pity that the publisher has not been encouraged to translate it into Spanish and that it does not have any more winks for players who enjoy the fight alone, but there are good foundations to confirm that we are facing another great video game from the always legendary Eighting.