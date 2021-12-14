DNF Duel reveals new fighters and announces its open beta test for PS4 and PS5

The beta will be available during the same days as the second test of The King of Fighters XV.

By Axel García / Updated 14 December 2021, 23:53 3 comments

After a long time without ads since its first trailer, the DNF Duel fighting game is now packed with videos with various new features, the most important so far being the confirmation of its first test of open beta, where fans eagerly awaiting the title will finally be able to get a taste of it for the first time.

The beta will be available from December 17 to 20 on PS4 and PS5The open beta will be available on PS4 and PS5, starting next December 17. Even without knowing if it was intentional, the proof will come on the same day than the second beta of The King of Fighters XV, so fans of fighting games will have to decide which of the 2 titles they will invest their time in.

The test will end on December 20th, but until now, we do not know the characters or game modes that will be available. Speaking of characters, two new ones were revealed in recent days: Hitman and Dragon Knight. According to the video published where the open beta was announced, there are still 3 more fighters to be revealed, which we will probably see in the next few days.

Following the constant pattern of announcements, and taking into account that all this content is being revealed before the beta begins, it is possible that we can use the 10 characters confirmed so far, next weekend.

DNF Duel has the experience of Arc System Works, developers of the Guilty Gear and BlazBlue fighting sagas, as well as the 8ing studio, mainly responsible for the battle systems seen in the saga Bloody Roar, and more recently, Marvel vs. Capcom 3.

