DNS4EU: the public and free DNS prepared by the European Union to also block “illegal” websites

The European Union is working on its own public DNS with which it also intends to block “illegal and malicious” traffic. The idea is to offer a alternative to popular well-known public services, such as Google DNS, Cloudflare, and OpenDNS They all operate in the United States.

The proposal published by the European Commission seeks to support the deployment of a European infrastructure of recursive DNS resolution services serving EU-based Internet users in need of a “secure and privacy-friendly DNS resolution“.

For the less knowledgeable, the DNS or domain name system is something that we all use to access the Internet even if we don’t even realize it. Its function, explained in the simplest way, is that of translate readable addresses, such as genbeta.com, to the IP addresses of the server where the web is hosted.

The usual thing is that we use the DNS of our Internet operator, since each one tends to have their own, and the fact that they do not always work in the best way makes many users resort to alternatives such as the famous Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 or Google’s DNS.

The public, secure, more private European alternative, and with censorship?

Given that the vast majority of public, free and well-known alternatives are found in the United States, the EU proposal seeks to diversify that offer, placing special emphasis on privacy and security. Compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation is essential, as well as different protections against malware and phishing and other threats.

DNS4EU will provide a high level of resiliency, global and EU-specific cybersecurity protection, privacy and data protection according to EU standards, ensure that DNS resolution data is processed in Europe and that personal data is not monetize”.

In addition to being offered to people directly, the service would also be available to major Internet networks. who handle traffic in, to and from Europe. Networks that are part of global traffic routes, which means that they could affect the navigation of millions of users.

This all sounds great on paper, though. there is a section that can and will surely generate controversy: content blocking. These DNS would also be equipped to actively block all “illegal content” at the level of the EU or national jurisdictions.

In other words, if a site is blocked by court order, these DNS would block it from all the European traffic that they are dealing with, and if Internet providers start using these DNS in the future, a blocking of a website through them it can spread beyond a single carrier or country easily. In theory at least.

The project has a budget of 14 million euros, and although it is still too early to know how it will be implemented when the time comes, it already has some critics who suggest that it could lead to “excessive blocking and collateral suppression of legal speech housed in a same website.