“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Actor Heo Dong Won Tests Positive For COVID-19 + Production Kept On Pause

On August 20, Heo Dong Won’s company Ace Manufacturing unit launched a press release saying that the actor has examined constructive for COVID-19.

The day past, it was introduced that KBS’s “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me” halted filming after actor Search engine marketing Sung Jong examined constructive for COVID-19. KBS’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” revealed that they’d even be quickly pausing filming as a preventative measure as a number of the workers members had reportedly labored on each dramas.

Heo Dong Won, who’s performing in “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” has additionally been starring in a play with Search engine marketing Sung Jong, by whom he seems to have contracted the virus.

Heo Dong Won’s company’s full assertion is supplied under:

That is Ace Manufacturing unit. Actor Heo Dong Won has examined constructive for COVID-19. After a forged member from Heo Dong Won’s play “Jjamppong” (literal title) examined constructive for COVID-19, he acquired a discover from the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (KCDC) on August 19 for coming involved with somebody contaminated, so Heo Dong Won was in self-quarantine after being examined for COVID-19. The outcomes of Heo Dong Won’s check on the morning of August 19 confirmed that he had been contaminated by the play’s forged member. At present, Heo Dong Won has been transferred to the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention to obtain additional reexamination. Heo Dong Won is starring within the drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” and instantly after receiving a name from the KCDC, we knowledgeable the drama of the assessments in course of in order that they will take follow-up measures. We additionally instantly shared the information of right this moment’s constructive check consequence. Heo Dong Won’s supervisor, who carried out his scheduled actions collectively, was additionally examined on August 19, and he was knowledgeable right this moment that he had examined adverse. As said above, Heo Dong Won will proceed to observe the rules by the Korea Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention. Sincerely, Ace Manufacturing unit.

The identical day, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” said in an official assertion, “Actor Heo Dong Won, who’s showing in ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,’ was recognized with COVID-19 right this moment (August 20). Now we have taken measures in order that the actors and workers can shortly obtain examinations, and filming will come to a halt till the outcomes come out. When discussing the upcoming schedule, similar to once we will resume filming and start broadcasting, we’ll at all times place the workers’s security and an infection prevention as our high precedence.”

“To All of the Guys Who Liked Me” stars Hwang Jung Eum, Yoon Hyun Min, and Search engine marketing Ji Hoon, and is at the moment set to air its ultimate episode on August 25. “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” is an upcoming KBS romantic comedy that stars Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook, and it’s slated for an August 26 premiere.

We hope Heo Dong Won will be capable of make a full restoration quickly.

