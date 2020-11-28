“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Cast Shares Their Warm Gratitude To Each Other And Viewers After Drama’s Finale

After KBS’s “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” got here to an finish on November 26, the solid shared their closing feedback.

Go Ara took to Instagram to pose along with her lovely canine co-star and wrote, “I’m sincerely grateful to those that watched and beloved ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.’ As a result of our nice employees, who have been a reliable supply of power, I was capable of movie with happiness and power. Thanks to the author, who wrote a fantastic script, the director, and all my fellow co-stars. I’m sincerely grateful to all those that labored with us on ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.’ This may change into one other treasured challenge that I gained’t overlook. I’ll cherish these unforgettable recollections in my coronary heart. Everybody, you labored laborious.”

By his company, Lee Jae Wook mentioned, “I used to be with this drama via three seasons, from spring to fall. I can’t assist however really feel regrets now that it’s the tip. This was the primary time I’d taken on a lead function, so I used to be half-worried, half-nervous, however as quickly as I began filming, my co-stars, the director, the author, and the manufacturing employees handled so comfortably that I used to be capable of have enjoyable and work laborious till the very finish. I’m sincerely grateful to all those that labored with us, in addition to those that watched over us with heat eyes. I feel that the surroundings of ‘Eun Po’ will stay in my recollections for a very long time.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, Kim Joo Heon mentioned, “‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol’ was a challenge that I appeared ahead to seeing what it could convey every day of filming. I hope that our small and heat story was capable of join with viewers as nicely. I feel it’s good that I can’t get used to the second when a drama ends. It feels each regretful and thrilling when one thing ends. Isn’t it good that these feelings really feel recent each time? I’ll quickly return with a special character. Maintain your well being and happiness. Thanks.”

By her company, Kim Ju Yeon mentioned, “There was a variety of chaos round filming and the primary broadcast due to COVID-19, so I’m grateful that we have been capable of end filming safely. I had enjoyable on set because of the nice employees and solid members, and I’m grateful to this challenge from which I’ve realized a lot. Thanks to all of the viewers who watched our drama and despatched us love. I’ll return with one other good challenge quickly, so please stay up for it. Maintain your well being and spend a heat vacation season.”

Lee Solar Hee mentioned, “We’re residing in a time when it’s not simple to fulfill our pals and acquaintances, however I gained a way of consolation from assembly the identical individuals on set each day and searching on the identical aim collectively. As I watched La La, who misplaced the whole lot and needed to begin her life anew, choose herself up and proceed to dwell life to the complete, I noticed that really individuals can save different individuals. I’m so grateful to the director, employees, and senior and junior actors who made every second really feel like a present and labored laborious to make a fantastic manufacturing! Thanks additionally to the viewers, who beloved the nice and cozy and exquisite ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.’”

Lee Website positioning Ahn mentioned, “I’m sincerely grateful to the viewers who cheered our drama on. These previous six months that I spent as Younger Joo have been a time of development. Taking part in Younger Joo and dealing with the solid of ‘Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,’ I realized the best way to lend an ear to the individuals round me. Thanks to the director, author, solid, and crew, who made this time treasured for me. I’ll work to seek out one other function by which I may also present new development.”

Yoon Jong Bin mentioned, “It was an honor to work with a director, author, manufacturing employees, and co-stars whom I revered. This was a significant expertise for me by which I may method one step nearer towards my goals. Thanks to the viewers, who cheered Ha Younger and Seung Gi on, and I’ll work to change into a greater actor in future.”

