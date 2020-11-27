“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Comes To An End With Solid Viewership Ratings + “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Continues To Lead

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” went off on a excessive be aware!

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the November 26 finale of the KBS drama recorded common nationwide viewership scores of three.4 and 4.1 %. That is virtually similar to the drama’s all-time private finest, which was 4.2 %.

JTBC’s “Non-public Lives” additionally aired its closing episode on November 26, which recorded scores of 1.507 %. This is a rise from its earlier episode, however the drama was not in a position to return to the two % vary after its first few weeks.

“Do Do Sol Sol La La sol” shall be adopted by Jo Yeo Jeong and Go Joon‘s darkish comedy “Cheat on Me If You Can,” whereas “Non-public Lives” shall be adopted by Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung‘s therapeutic drama “Run On.”

In the meantime, on MBC, “The Spies Who Beloved Me” noticed an increase in scores at 2.1 and a pair of.5 % after dipping into the 1 % vary final episode.

Lastly, tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” continued its main streak with scores of 5.160 %, a slight drop from final episode.

