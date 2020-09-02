“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Resumes Filming After Production Was Paused Due To COVID-19

KBS’s upcoming drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” will likely be resuming filming after manufacturing was placed on pause earlier this month.

On August 20, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” quickly paused filming after the information that Website positioning Sung Jong, who was engaged on “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me,” had examined constructive for COVID-19. This was as a result of workers members labored on each dramas. Later, Heo Dong Received, who’s in “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” and acted in a play with Website positioning Sung Jong, confirmed that he had examined constructive as effectively. After that, KBS put a halt on all manufacturing and the premiere for “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” was pushed again. The whole solid and crew had been examined for COVID-19, and lead actors Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook confirmed that they’d examined damaging.

On September 1, a supply from “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” acknowledged, “It’s true that we resumed filming in the present day. The 2 lead actors, Go Ara and Lee Jae Wook, each returned to set in the present day. We’ve put in numerous precautions with a purpose to guarantee the security of the solid and crew and forestall the unfold of COVID-19. We are going to put security first whereas filming.”

“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” had been set to premiere on August 26. The brand new premiere date remains to be below dialogue.

