“Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” Sets Personal Best Ratings As “The Spies Who Loved Me” Sees A Drop

October 23, 2020
1 Min Read

MBC’s new drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” noticed a drop in its rankings on its second day.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the October 22 episode of “The Spies Who Loved Me” obtained common nationwide rankings of three.0 and three.2 %. Though the drama began off effectively within the 4 % vary, it has now dropped to to the low finish of the three % vary.

On KBS, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded rankings of two.1 and three.0 %. This can be a new private greatest for the drama because it enters the three % vary for the primary time.

On JTBC, “Personal Lives” continued to drop because it set one other new private low at 1.491 %.

On tvN, “Story of the 9-Tailed” dropped out of the 5 % vary for the primary time in its run with common nationwide rankings of 4.962 %. It remained sturdy within the metropolitan area, recording rankings of 5.800 %.

