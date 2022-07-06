Do I have to completely disconnect PC and consoles? This is your consumption in standby and the annual cost according to today’s electricity price

After more than a year getting used to the time slots of the new regulated electricity rates, and after having already seen how the electricity bill affects our consoles, now we want to approach another of those consumer doubts that come back at our head with each new price rise Do I have to completely disconnect PC and consoles?

Next we will analyze how much do they consume in standby both our consoles and PCs and the basic electronic devices that accompany them. From the Annual cost of your PS5 with load of controls and internet connection up to the price of having your router turned on all year.

How we have calculated consumption

Hand in hand with the consumption data supplied by the companies themselves and official bodies such as the OCU, we have carried out a average consumption based on different basic situations in which we normally keep our consoles, computer and electronic devices at rest.

The calculation has been made based on average price of energy reflected by Red Eléctrica today (July 04, 2022), in total an average of 0.35 euros per kWhwith peaks of €0.380/kWh and valleys of €0.287/kWh.

How much do your consoles and PC consume in standby mode

Below is a list with the consumption in standby mode of the main devices on the market. In the table you can see the difference between having the consoles in standby mode with the minimum use and the consumption per hour based on different standby mode configurations.

PLATFORM AND USE CONSUMPTION (W) PS5 (sleep low consumption) 0,36 PS5 (WITH CONTROLLER LOAD AND INTERNET CONNECTION) 3,2 PS4 10 XBOX ONE 0,5 XBOX ONE (IMMEDIATE START) 11 XBOX SERIES X 0,5 XBOX SERIES X (IMMEDIATE START) 13 NINTENDO SWITCH 0,5 NINTENDO SWITCH (AIRCRAFT MODE) 0,5 PC 3,6 monitor 1 router 8

The annual cost of consoles and PC in standby mode

With the consumption data from the previous section and the average price of energy reflected a few lines above (0.35 euros / kWh), this is the Annual cost of having our main gadgets in sleep mode.

The highest peak of average consumption is taken by Xbox Series X with a peak of 39.85 euros per year (in the case of Xbox Series S we would be around 30.66 euros per year), while the most surprising is the consumption of Nintendo Switch, which regardless of whether you are connected to the internet or not, remains on 1.53 euros per years.

PLATFORM AND USE ANNUAL COST PS5 (sleep low consumption) 1,1 € PS5 (WITH CONTROLLER LOAD AND INTERNET CONNECTION) 9,81 € PS4 30,66 € XBOX ONE 1,53 € XBOX ONE (IMMEDIATE START) 33,72 € XBOX SERIES X 15,33 € XBOX SERIES X (IMMEDIATE START) 39,85 € NINTENDO SWITCH 1,53 € NINTENDO SWITCH (AIRCRAFT MODE) 1,53 € PC 11,04 € monitor 3,07 € router 24,53 €

The sum of the main devices, having a PS5, an Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch, a PC, the monitor to play and the router in the worst case scenario on standby at home, would give us an average of total consumption close to of 90 euros per year. Here we leave you a graph with which you can appreciate the data in a more visual way.