“Do-it-yourself Love Story” Cast Shares Closing Comments Ahead Of Final Episode

Ahead of its ultimate episode, KBS2’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” revealed some behind-the-scenes photographs and shutting feedback from the primary actors!

The 2 actors behind the primary “Koala-Moongi” couple had been the primary to share their gratitude to the viewers of “Do-it-yourself Love Story.” Lee Jang Woo, who performed the candy male lead Woo Jae Hee, mentioned, “I used to be joyful that I used to be in a position to give viewers a bit little bit of happiness through the arduous instances on account of COVID-19. We had been in a position to full the drama with out a downside because of the actors who confirmed nice teamwork, the crew who labored quietly from their positions, and director Hong Suk Goo who led us by way of this course of properly.”

Within the position of the feminine lead Lee Bit Chae Woon was Jin Ki Joo, who shared, “Due to the viewers’ help, I used to be joyful whereas residing as Bit Chae Woon, and I used to be in a position to bravely persevere on. I sincerely thank everybody who went by way of Bit Chae Woon’s experiences together with her and sympathized together with her.”

Subsequent, the 2 moms of the drama, shared a couple of phrases. Jeon In Hwa performed Lee Quickly Jung, the loving mom of the Samkwang Villa siblings. She expressed, “I hope that Quickly Jung’s heat has melted the chilly coronary heart of somebody on the market. It’s a aid that we had been all in a position to wrap up the 50 episodes in good well being. I’m filled with gratitude to all of those that watched over us with love through the lengthy time frame.”

Hwang Shin Hye, who portrayed the character Kim Jung Gained’s street to changing into a real mom, mentioned, “I used to be fortunate to have been in a position to act as Kim Jung Gained, who agonized between the roles and obligations as a mom and the CEO of an organization. I used to be in a position to really feel feelings of assorted depths, and it was a really invaluable expertise.”

Jung Bo Suk took on the position of Woo Jung Hoo, who goes from a frugal and preachy man to a caring dad and husband. “I had enjoyable and was joyful to depict numerous personalities with one character. Whereas engaged on this challenge, I clearly felt that males should change to adapt to the instances. That’s how we’ll be extra joyful,” he shared. Jin Kyung performed the girl who modified him, Jung Min Jae, and he or she commented, “I had a enjoyable time on daily basis. I’d prefer to convey my gratitude to the seniors and encouragement to the juniors I filmed with. Goodbye, Samkwang.”

Enjoying Lee Man Jung, Kim Solar Younger shared, “I thank everybody who labored arduous collectively through the 4 seasons from the scorching summer season, refreshing fall, and chilly winter till the nice and cozy spring.” In Gyo Jin, who performed her love curiosity and trot singer Kim Hwak Se, mentioned, “Every time I wrap up a challenge, I really feel unhappy, relieved that I used to be in a position to end it properly, happy, and extra all on the identical time. Thanks, everybody who cheered for Hwak Se and the Man-Se couple.”

Han Bo Reum acted as a villainess within the drama, and he or she shared, “I had a enjoyable and joyful time after assembly the character Jang Website positioning Ah. I really feel unhappy now that I’m parting with the actors and employees I’ve grown keen on.” Jeon Seong Woo, who was the swindler Hwang Na Ro, commented, “It was my first time in such an extended drama, so it wasn’t a straightforward course of, however I used to be in a position to movie till the top with out dropping my smile because of the nice individuals I met on set.”

WJSN’s Bona, Ryeo Woon, and Kim Si Eun performed the youthful siblings of the primary characters. Bona (enjoying Lee Hae Deun) mentioned, “I realized so much whereas residing as Hae Deun, and I used to be in a position to develop one step additional. It was a invaluable expertise. Goodbye Samkwang Villa and Hae Deun.” Ryeo Woon (enjoying Lee Ra Hoon) shared, “It was my first time in an extended drama, however I used to be in a position to wrap it up pleasantly because of the assistance of many individuals.” Lastly, Kim Si Eun (enjoying Cha Ba Reun) expressed, “I felt that I wished to be a warm-hearted particular person to somebody identical to the Samkwang relations. I used to be grateful to this challenge for permitting me to share optimistic power, and I need to preserve each second in my reminiscence.”

The 50-episode weekend drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” will come to an in depth with the ultimate episode airing on March 7 at 7:55 p.m. KST.

