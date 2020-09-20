“Do-it-yourself Love Story” Premieres To Higher Ratings Than Its Predecessor “As soon as Once more”

KBS 2TV’s new drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” is off to a promising begin!

On September 19, the brand-new weekend drama starring Jin Ki Joo, Lee Jang Woo, WJSN’s Bona, and extra aired its very first episode. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the premiere of “Do-it-yourself Love Story” scored common nationwide rankings of 19.9 % and 23.three % for its two elements, making it simply the most-watched drama of the evening.

The primary episode of “Do-it-yourself Love Story” additionally managed to earn larger viewership rankings than these achieved by the premiere of its hit predecessor “As soon as Once more,” the drama that beforehand occupied its time slot.

In the meantime, each SBS’s “Alice” and Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” loved vital will increase in viewership from their earlier episodes the evening prior. “Alice” scored common nationwide rankings of seven.Four % and 9.6 % for its two elements, whereas “Lie After Lie” scored a mean ranking of 4.2 % nationwide.

Lastly, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 6.eight % for the evening.

