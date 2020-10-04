“Do-it-yourself Love Story” Stays No. 1 Amidst Fierce Weekend Drama Ratings Battle

The battle for weekend drama rankings stays as fierce as ever!

On October 3, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Do-it-yourself Love Story” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening. In line with Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of the collection scored common nationwide rankings of 19.2 p.c and 22.8 p.c for its two elements.

In the meantime, Channel A’s “Lie After Lie” jumped to a median nationwide ranking of 4.2 p.c for the evening, marking a big enhance from its earlier episode the evening prior.

After reaching an all-time excessive in viewership with its earlier episode, OCN’s “Lacking: The Different Facet” stayed robust with a median nationwide ranking of three.2 p.c for its newest broadcast.

Lastly, tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” scored a median nationwide ranking of 8.3 p.c for its penultimate episode because it heads into its season finale.

Which of those weekend dramas are you watching? Tell us within the feedback under!

