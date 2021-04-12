Do Kyung Wan Announces He And His Children Are Leaving “The Return Of Superman”

Do Kyung Wan and his youngsters will probably be leaving KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman.”

On April 11, Do Kyung Wan took to Instagram to formally announce his household’s departure from the present. The previous KBS announcer and his spouse, trot singer Jang Yoon Jung, first joined this system with their two children in December 2019.

Do Kyung Wan lately left KBS so as to pursue a contract broadcasting profession, and he defined that his household’s departure from “The Return of Superman” was an unavoidable results of his resolution to half methods with the community.

His full put up is as follows:

As a result of many individuals have been asking… In line with the principles, on account of my departure from KBS, our “Do-ppelganger household” may even be leaving “The Return of Superman.” Solely the footage that we’ve got already filmed stays to be aired. I sincerely thank everybody who has given their like to our household, particularly our children, up till now. For the many individuals who’ve expressed disappointment [at this news], I’ll attempt to share updates on the children every so often. Sooner or later, I’ll greet you once more with an improved model of myself. (I will probably be opening my very own YouTube channel quickly. Please come go to rather a lot~^^)

Are you unhappy to see Do Kyung Wan and his household depart “The Return of Superman”?

Watch the newest episodes of “The Return of Superman” with English subtitles under!

