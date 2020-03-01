Do MCU Fans Really Want Henry Cavill As Wolverine In Captain Marvel 2?

Once more, that is pure rumor. There isn’t any dependable supply confirming that Henry Cavill is even “in talks” to play Logan. We don’t even know why Wolverine would pop up in Captain Marvel 2, though the characters do know one another in Marvel Comics and so they’ll have an sudden team-up quickly in Captain Marvel #17. However on Friday, the casting rumor went completely viral and it bought followers speaking in regards to the concept. Do MCU followers like the thought of the Man of Metal and The Witcher star following in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps?