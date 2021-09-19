Do not be expecting Psychonauts 3 anytime quickly: Tim Schafer says there aren’t any plans for every other installment within the sequence

Double High-quality is having a look to create one thing totally new, but it surely does not utterly rule out the speculation of ​​a trilogy.

Via Axel García / Up to date 18 September 2021, 00:33

Following the discharge of Psychonauts 2, the Double High-quality workforce had already discussed that they’d be having a look to paintings on one thing new, however hopes for a 3rd installment of this saga, they’re indisputably long past now. Tim Schafer, CEO of Double High-quality, discussed that there aren’t any plans to paintings on a 3rd birthday celebration.

The workforce and I are having a look ahead to one thing utterly new.Tim Schafer, CEO de Double High-quality“There aren’t any plans at the moment. There also are no laws, we do not lock the door or anything else like that,” Schafer mentioned. “I feel the workforce and I are fearful about one thing emblem newHowever we adore those characters, and the psychic worlds are simple to amplify into new adventures. “

“We’ve got numerous nice concepts,” Schafer endured. “We’re prototyping and feature new concepts, none that anybody has ever heard of sooner than.”

Schafer additionally mentioned Brutal Legend 2, a name that has additionally been discussed a number of the group. Alternatively, they weren’t reassuring phrases, as he discussed that its building may also be sophisticated, because of its arguable mechanics.

Schafer’s phrases left not anything to the creativeness in his interview, so new installments of Psychonauts or Brutal Legends are almost out of the equation. In case you are desirous about Double High-quality’s newest paintings, take a look at our Psychonauts 2 evaluate.

