Do not cross the harsh rebuke-line to the Mamta government of SC, let the country be free, know the matter

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court slammed the Kolkata Police of the Mamta government saying that ordinary citizens cannot be tortured for criticizing the government, "Don't cross the line, let India remain a free country." In India, everyone has the freedom to speak and we as the Supreme Court have to protect free speech. The constitution created the Supreme Court for this reason to ensure that the states do not harass common citizens.

In fact, a woman resident of Delhi had summoned by the Kolkata Police for an allegedly objectionable Facebook post. The woman had raised the Mamata government's laxity about the lockdown rules by sharing a picture of Kolkata's congested Raja Bazar area amid the Corona epidemic.

Police sent summons regarding Facebook post

A 29-year-old woman named Roshni Biswas filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani against the decision of the Calcutta High Court. The High Court had asked the woman to appear before the Kolkata Police over the said Facebook post in which she criticized the Mamata government for blown the lockdown in Raja Bazar area.

Police accused of spreading hatred against the woman

The police had filed an FIR against the woman for spreading hatred about the particular community. During the court hearing, West Bengal Government Council R Bansat said that the woman will only be questioned, she will not be arrested.

Supreme court’s sharp comment on state government lawyer

The councils of the state government kept insisting that the woman should appear before the police, to which the Supreme Court made a sharp comment, saying, ‘It looks like you want to tell the woman to write against the government How dare, we can drag him from any corner of the country in the name of summons.

Court said – this is a dangerous trend

A bench of Supreme Court Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that if the police of the states start issuing summons to the common people in this way, then it will be a dangerous trend. In such a case, the courts have to go ahead and protect the right to freedom of expression, which is available to every citizen under Article 19 (1) A of the Constitution.