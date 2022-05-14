Do not fear for Scorn: after the delay of Starfield, its authors hope to meet its release date

The horror video game will arrive on PC and Xbox Series X | S at the end of the year if there are no last-minute setbacks.

Every time a company announces a delay to a highly anticipated video game, the public starts to fret about other titles on their wish list. This is the case of Scorn, a first-person horror adventure for PC and Xbox Series, of which its authors have not wanted to give rise to the discomfort of their followers by confirming on Twitter that the development of the production is going as planned.

With a brief message on social networks, those responsible for Scorn have responded that they are still on track to be able to launch the video game this October, rejecting, at least for now, suffering a fate similar to the one announced yesterday by Starfield.

Scorn is thus configured as one of the most interesting exclusive pieces on consoles in the Xbox Series X | S catalog for the last quarter of the year. The video game began its gestation in 2014, and was one of the first productions to sign up for the Xbox Series, when Microsoft had a first hardware event.

Scorn is a first-person horror adventure game designed on the premise of being thrown into an unknown world, where players will have to explore a world of nightmares where each location has its own story, puzzles, and characters, even the haunting atmosphere is a character itself. Signed by Ebb Softwarethe development counts among its sources of inspiration the Swiss painter HR Giger.

In addition to Starfield, Bethesda also confirmed a delay in the release of Redfall, Arkane’s new cooperative shooter, which was due to arrive in 2022.

