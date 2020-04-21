‘Do not shoot him no extra!’ California police face backlash over killing of man in Walmart

Steven Taylor was as soon as experiencing psychological properly being catastrophe when he wielded a baseball bat inside of San Leandro retailer, circle of family authorized skilled says

The police taking footage of a 33-year-old man in a California Walmart over the weekend has ended in intense backlash from civil rights activists, requires protests and a Fb video from the native police chief to “dispel some rumors” in regards to the incident.

Police in San Leandro throughout the Bay Area shot Steven Taylor on Saturday afternoon after he wielded a baseball bat inside of a neighborhood Walmart. A video shot through a bystander captured two officers pointing their weapons at Taylor defending a bat near the doorways on the Walmart floor.

Proceed learning…

