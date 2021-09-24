“Do not win arguments”: the strategy that led Angela Merkel to rise as world leader

Angela Merkel (Photo: REUTERS)

With just a few days remaining until the elections that will define Angela Merkel’s successor and that will end 16 uninterrupted years of government, It is still unknown how the 67-year-old has managed to keep her popularity ratings through the roof.

Analysts, experts and even his detractors attribute his success to a particular style of leadership, which is recognized inside and outside Germany as a personal brand. Who else knows about the subject is Matthew Qvortrup, author of Angela Merkel, Europe’s most influential leader, a biography in which she reveals the personal characteristics that have led the Chancellor not only to survive the greatest crises in recent years, but to achieve something unprecedented in our time: retire through the front door.

In an interview with the newspaper The confidential, Qvortrup gave some clues to the personality, style and virtues of one of the greatest leaders of the 21st century. Without detracting from the chancellor’s merits, the writer explained that it is not so strange for a leader to remain in power for many years in Germany, because the system is designed to achieve, above all, stability.

“But, above all, that he has endured so much is explained by the fact that she has turned the CDU (Christian Democratic Union) into a less conservative party than it used to be. In one way or another, it has stolen voters from the rest of the parties”, He explains, about the phenomenon.

Qvortrup is convinced that Angela Merkel is a great negotiatorThis is demonstrated by the fact that it has never had an absolute majority and has still achieved all kinds of agreements.

“He has an extraordinary ability to negotiate through a rational understanding of the problem. Merkel has triumphed as a long-term leader because she has never sought to win any discussion. That’s the big difference between a good leader and someone who isn’t: don’t win arguments, solve problems. That idea of ​​politics is purely Merkelian: things have to be done, we cannot allow ourselves to be blinded by ideology. I think that’s why it was so efficient“, said to The confidential.

According to the biographer’s vision, all of Merkel’s policy can be summed up in one sentence, for which she has also been widely criticized: “The policy is based on results.” A) Yes, It seems that ideology has no place in the political vision of the German Chancellor, because she is not interested in ideological battles. This is one of the factors, according to him, why the German politics has gotten boring —Unlike what happens in the United Kingdom, with Brexit, or in Spain, with the independence attempts in Catalonia.

His advice, based on those characteristics so typical of the German raised in the East of the country when the wall was still standing, is that If a leader wants to learn something from these 16 years, he should not become so obsessed with charisma “and think more about solving the problems of the people around him.”

Another factor that supports the idea that her success is due to an anti-ideological style is her training as a scientist. “Less ideology, more management”, recommends Qvortrup, explaining: “He may not know a lot about history, but he knows a lot about problem management. His mind works more like an engineer than an architect ”.

Finally, the biographer highlighted some of the most intimate features of the chancellor, which are present in her book, such as the acute sense of humor that she uses in the private sphere. Again, stand out, it is the opposite of the rest of the politicians, who seek to be funny in public to attract attention. And she shared an anecdote: “When I was watching a game with Barack Obama from Bayern Munich and Drogba from Chelsea scored a goal, she screamed ‘sheisse!’. ‘What does it mean?’ Asked the US president. ‘It means shit and you should be learning it.’

