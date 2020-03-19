Do Survivor: Winners At War Spoilers Reveal More Bad News For Sandra?

Personally, it is one thing I haven’t got bother believing. At this level in Survivor: Winners At War, Sandra has been within the sport lengthy sufficient that she’s nicely behind others on the Fringe of Extinction who’ve Hearth Tokens. She’s additionally not all that bodily of a competitor, and a overwhelming majority of what contestants have been doing on Fringe of Extinction has been bodily looking out the island for clues. Sandra could notice she will be able to both bust her tail for a snowball’s probability at hell at returning, or give up early to calm down and stay a traditional life on the Ponderosa.