Do Survivor: Winners At War Spoilers Reveal More Bad News For Sandra?

Warning! The next incorporates potential main spoilers for Survivor: Winners At War going ahead. Learn at your individual danger!
Survivor: Winners At War featured a season-defining spotlight in its newest episode when Denise Stapley pulled an enormous transfer on the “Queen of Survivor” Sandra Diaz-Twine. Denise purchased Sandra’s immunity idol for “security” going into tribal, just for Denise to show the tables and vote Sandra off the island. It was a play followers like to see, and one which despatched Sandra over to the Fringe of Extinction.
One other one in all Survivor‘s best gamers is gone and, in response to spoilers, issues might solely worsen for her from right here. Viewers could know the present spoiler that one winner will give up the Fringe of Extinction earlier than the possibility to return to the sport, and it is wanting like that particular person can be Sandra Diaz-Twine.
Express particulars (by way of Hype) on what occurs aren’t identified, however the rumor does appear to have gained some legitimacy after Sandra’s elimination. Earlier spoilers had teased Denise’s precise betrayal of Sandra, with Sandra giving Denise her immunity idol as a key element. With Sandra on the Fringe of Extinction, it feels extra seemingly that the rumors that she’ll be the one to give up the island are true as nicely.
Personally, it is one thing I haven’t got bother believing. At this level in Survivor: Winners At War, Sandra has been within the sport lengthy sufficient that she’s nicely behind others on the Fringe of Extinction who’ve Hearth Tokens. She’s additionally not all that bodily of a competitor, and a overwhelming majority of what contestants have been doing on Fringe of Extinction has been bodily looking out the island for clues. Sandra could notice she will be able to both bust her tail for a snowball’s probability at hell at returning, or give up early to calm down and stay a traditional life on the Ponderosa.
Who can blame her? Taking part in Survivor is a demanding expertise, and as a two-time winner, Sandra Diaz-Twine has nothing to show to anybody. If she desires to go away the sport early she’s fully inside her rights to take action, and I am positive not one of the remaining opponents have been precisely upset that they had one much less particular person to fret about vying for that $2 million prize.
Supplied this spoiler is true, this implies Survivor: Winners At War may have its second two-time winner. If Sandra Diaz-Twine was in any respect involved about sharing that title with one other participant, one would assume she would not have give up earlier than a possibility to return to the sport. After all, that is assuming it was her selection, as there’s nonetheless an opportunity her exit may very well be a removing for medical causes or disqualification.
We are able to solely wait and see as Survivor: Winners At War continues at CBS Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for updates on the truth collection, and for the most recent and best information in tv and films.
