Do the ACMs and Americana Awards Really Have the Ryman Double-Booked? – Variety

Nashville had a case of double imaginative and prescient after an vital addition was made to the metropolis’s calendar Monday morning. The mayor held a information briefing saying that the Academy of Nation Music Awards can be held in the metropolis for the first time September 16, to be broadcast on CBS from three places — the Grand Ole Opry Home, the Bluebird Cafe and the storied Ryman Auditorium. As everybody seemed so as to add that to their calendars, although, a pink flag arose: The Americana Music Affiliation had that date booked at the Ryman for its awards present for ages.

Though there may be in all probability some phase of the inhabitants that might welcome a crossover present with Luke Bryan/Jason Isbell duets, it could actually be a tiny one. So what was up with the double-booking? Some who had been planning on attending the Americana Honors took to social media to marvel aloud what was occurring. Was the annual Americana convention being canceled on account of coronavirus? Or had been the greater and better-financed ACM Awards one way or the other bullying the Americanas off their conventional date?

The Americana Affiliation responded to inquiries with an announcement: “Right now, the Americana Honors and Awards present is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, September 16th at the Ryman Auditorium. Underneath the circumstances we’re, after all, monitoring the COVID-19 scenario and assessing our occasion each day. Our artists’ and neighborhood’s security is our utmost concern. We refer any questions concerning this morning’s announcement of the Academy of Nation Music’s awards broadcast to ACM management.” There was no additional remark from the group, which was stated to be lower than thrilled at the morning announcement resulting in hypothesis their gathering had been canceled.

Requested for a proof, the mayor’s workplace additionally punted the ball to the ACM.

Ultimately, a solution emerged — and it was considerably extra mundane than the intriguing prospect of mainstream nation and roots-rock aficionados taking over knives, chains and mandolins for a turf conflict in the alley between the Ryman and Tootsie’s.

In an announcement late Monday afternoon, the ACM stated that whereas materials from the Opry Home and Bluebirds can be reside, segments at the Ryman can be filmed prematurely, previous to the Americana Honors establishing in the home that week.

“Thanks for the alternative to make clear our plans,” the ACM’s assertion says. “The Academy’s present plan is to make the most of the largest of the three iconic Nashville venues, the Grand Ole Opry Home, as the reside centerpiece of the night time, with choose reside performances from the Bluebird Cafe. Particular performances and moments from the Ryman will likely be captured prematurely of Sept. 16’s CBS broadcast of the 55th Academy of Nation Music Awards. Our plans will stay fluid primarily based on the standing of the quarantine and we’re ready to adapt them primarily based on the standing of Nashville’s Roadmap for Reopening.”

The ACMs will air on CBS Sept. 16. The Americana Honors present historically sends out reside audio of the occasion over streaming and satellite tv for pc radio providers and then seems later as an edited tv broadcast on PBS.

Whether or not both present will be capable of movie in entrance of followers by September stays an open query. However advocates of both social distancing or style distancing can relaxation assured there will likely be no compelled commingling between the two camps that night time.