Do Topical CBD Products Actually Do Anything for Pain?

Using topicals to manage pain is one of the most common reasons listed for why people use CBD. Many people effectively use CBD products to alleviate both short-term pain from injuries and chronic, persistent pains.

There are several options available when looking to use CBD for pain. Tinctures are often used and can be particularly useful when dealing with internal discomforts like headaches and stomach issues. Such products are helpful as they can be easily worked into everyday life with ease.

However, for external pains, CBD topicals are generally recommended as they can be applied directly to the painful area. The effects of products like PureKana CBD topicals are localized, meaning that they do not affect a person’s internal cannabinoid levels and are another reason why they are a popular option.

While CBD topicals are extremely popular, do they really work, and are they always the best option for treating pain?

How Can CBD Help to Prevent pain?

How CBD affects pain within the human body is one of the most commonly researched areas regarding this cannabinoid. Studies have shown that CBD can be an effective way of minimizing and sometimes even preventing pain when used correctly.

When CBD is ingested – as is the case with oils, edibles, and capsules – it interacts with the pain receptors in the brain. The cannabinoids found within CBD products bind to the CB1 and CB2 receptors and help regulate how they respond to pain.

The CB1 and CB2 receptors regulate both how the body physically deals with the source of pain and how it mentally manages the level of pain felt. In many cases, when the body becomes injured, it triggers the inflammatory response, which is designed to protect the damaged area.

While inflammation plays a pretty vital role in protecting the body, it can also be wrongly triggered in some situations. It is thought that this is one of the causes of chronic pain conditions like arthritis and that, by providing pain receptors within additional cannabinoids, this response can be reduced.

How Can CBD Help with Managing Pain?

There are times when the body’s inflammation and pain response is correct and needed. The feeling of pain alerts the body to the fact that something is wrong such as breakage or a cut. In these cases, CBD is used more to manage the experience of pain rather than to suppress the body’s response completely.

CBD topicals are especially useful when dealing with injuries as they can be applied directly to the affected area for fast-acting effects. Applying CBD cream, for example, to stiff muscles after a workout provides them with the tools needed for recovery while still allowing the inflammation that is necessary for protection.

Using CBD allows the CB1 and CB2 receptors to minimize the pain from an injury. This is useful not only for reducing suffering, but it also allows the body to focus on recovery.

The Best CBD Topicals for Managing Pain

CBD topicals cover a wide range of products, including everything from CBD creams to CBD bath bombs and shampoo. Given that there are endless products to choose from, finding the best option for a particular purpose is easy.

CBD creams and balms are generally the best topicals for managing joint and muscle pains. This is because they can easily be applied to the body as and when needed.

Many brands are now offering a variety of CBD creams designed to suit different situations. For example, CBD balms for athletes contain added ingredients that target overworked muscles and make it easier to exercise. CBD creams are designed with chronic conditions, like arthritis, in mind and have additional ingredients chosen for their soothing properties.

Some people find that CBD bath products can also be a helpful way to provide the body with a very small dose of cannabidiol while also taking advantage of the cannabinoid’s relaxing effects. When dealing with ongoing chronic pain on a daily basis, something as simple as a lavender- infused CBD bath can make all the difference.

Are CBD Topicals Always the Right Option for Pain?

CBD topicals are an excellent option for managing both temporary and chronic pains. CBD topicals are most effective when dealing with external pains such as joint aches, knocks, and bruises. For internal pains, topicals are not as useful, so it is best to opt for CBD products that can be ingested and affect the entire body.