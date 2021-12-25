Do video game companies lose money by selling consoles? This is how much it costs to create them

Surely you are already tired of hearing that manufacturing consoles is not profitable for companies, but what is the truth in such a statement? In this report we address the interesting question of whether companies like Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo lose or make money with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch.

Making video game consoles is often expensive for companies, and they often have to lower the retail price simply to make them attractive. That is an irrefutable reality. And, in the end, what matters is to put the maximum number of consoles on the market (always within a margin) to achieve the most important: sell video games. That is the foundation on which the industry has been sustained: amortizing the hardware with the software, whether with sales of games, controllers, accessories, downloadable content or more recently the much-touted subscription services.

So Sony, Microsoft And till Nintendo they have lost money with their consoles along its history. And they know it perfectly. It is normal. After all, it is part of the strategy: assume that you are going to lose a little at the beginning and – little by little – you will obtain benefits. The tricky thing is to make the process as profitable as possible. How? The ideal scenario is to adjust the price of the console as much as possible, generate a lot of appeal with the launches and create a large user base. One piece of information to give you your position: for each game sold, companies usually take 10% royalties, and almost 50% of the cost of the game if it is a first-party title.

There are cases in which companies can make some money from the sale of consoles, especially when the manufacturing costs fade and redesigns appear. However, it is not the norm, nor is it your main source of income. Less now, when services like Game Pass enjoy millions of subscribers and are proposed as a claim to acquire a machine. But let’s look at it slowly, with data and following the logic that each company follows.

PlayStation

It is no secret that the cost of manufacturing a PS5 is higher than the price it has on the market. Sony is losing money with each of the more than 10 million consoles it has sold, and the Japanese have recognized this. Hikori Tokoki, financial manager of the Japanese giant, said that the console has contributed negatively to the results. It is clear that the price of the machine had to adjust to that of the competition to be competitive. As a representative data, comment that in 2020 the money obtained from the sale of software for PlayStation 5 was double that obtained only with the hardware. In other words, what companies are really interested in is sell games and services. That is the strategy.

The proof of this logic is that, despite the losses caused by selling the hardware, Sony has increased its global profits thanks to games, other digital content and of course the PS Plus and PS Now services. And this is data from last year. If we go to the current stage, Sony executives have stated that the version with the PS5 reader is already sold without losses for the company (the same does not happen with the digital-only PS5). In short, they are on the right track. To put it in context, PS2 started selling without loss within a few months, while PS3 took years to do so. In the case of PlayStation 2, it lost about 20% with each sale, while with PlayStation 3 it lost almost 50%.

PS2 took a few months to sell without loss, while PS3 took years to achieveIt is to be expected, therefore, that in the coming years Sony start to further improve your results, once you are completely free of the burden of hardware losses. To give you an idea, Sony was losing about $ 20 per PS4 when it was released, but it did make money towards the end of its life, due in large part to not reducing its price excessively. Will they repeat play with PS5? Everything will depend on the pace of sales, although it is a very desirable maneuver for companies, which obviously the last thing they want to generate losses.

KEY DATA PS2 was a very profitable console for Sony, it was sold without losses in a short time.

PS3 sold at a loss for years, due to the cost of the Cell processor.

PS4 made you lose money at first, but immediately production costs improved.

PS5 has been selling at a loss until recently.

Xbox

There were some rather illuminating (and forthright) statements recently about what it costs Xbox to produce its consoles: “We sell consoles at a loss.” This was recognized by the business chief of the American company, Lori Wright. However, this is not to say that the gaming industry is unprofitable for Microsoft. The consoles are sold assuming losses of money with the aim of attract new users, so that the real benefits are obtained through the sales of games and subscription services.

To put us in the situation, the first Xbox (2001) was $ 299 in stores, but Microsoft was $ 425. They lost a lot of money for each machine, perhaps the price to pay to debut in the console hardware sector, impressing with a very powerful machine. With Xbox 360 something very similar happened: those of Redmond lost 125 dollars with each console that was sold. And yet it was workable in the long run. More recently, with Xbox One things improved, to the point that only $ 20 was lost for each machine (it cost $ 471 to produce and sold for $ 499).

The consoles are sold assuming losses of money in order to attract new usersObviously, with Xbox Series, history repeats itself. The most powerful version (Series X) is currently selling at a loss, but the diskless version (Series S) is even more expensive for Microsoft to produce. So where is the business? Well, in everything that we have been commenting on. The Redmond team is successful because they sell many games, downloadable content, accessories and above all Game Pass subscriptions, which is currently its best value. Therein lies the key to a business that does not depend only on the consoles sold, but on everything else.

KEY DATA Xbox was so ambitious that it was losing more than $ 100 to Microsoft.

Xbox 360 was also very expensive, running a deficit of $ 125.

Xbox One improved things: you only lost 20 euros per console.

Xbox Series is currently selling at a loss in both its S and X versions.

Nintendo

Nintendo is perhaps the company that strays the farthest from all this logic. Before the Iwata era, the company may have sold consoles at a loss (a fairly obvious case would be the Gamecube, one of the most powerful machines back in 2001). However, it’s pretty clear that the Wii, DS, 3DS, Wii U, and the recent Nintendo Switch have looked a tight balance between quality, innovation and manufacturing costs. The result is machines that distinguish themselves from the competition and are attractive to the end user for their price.

The most recent case is that of Nintendo Switch. According to the experts at Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, the hybrid console cost 257 dollars to produce at launch, something that generated (and continues to generate) a profit margin for the Japanese company. It is not much, you will say, but it is already more than Sony and Microsoft. In addition, that small margin must be multiplied by the more than 90 million Switches that are currently sold. The numbers work out very well for Nintendo, which last 2020 set real records in its annual results.

Nintendo makes consoles to sell games. That’s your businessBut of course what matters most here is the software. Nintendo makes consoles to sell games. That is your business. Although they are trying to give a push to Nintendo Switch Online (their online subscription service), currently the most profitable for the Japanese is to make games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate have sold between the three more than 100 million copies. Adding everything up, the accounts come out. And it is that, as we have been seeing throughout the report, the hardware in the end is the base of the business for these companies. What is truly important, and what makes money, is everything they bring with them.