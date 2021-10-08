Do you bear in mind Agent? Rockstar’s unreleased online game disappears from its site

It was once introduced greater than a decade in the past for PlayStation 3, retaining silent ever since.

Through Marcos Yasif / Up to date 6 October 2021, 13:41 29 feedback

The media consideration on Rockstar Video games could also be centered at the moment at the indications of a GTA Remastered Trilogy, however customers have additionally not too long ago came upon how the fogeys of Pink Lifeless Redemption 2 have deleted Agent, a identify now not but canceled. it was once formally unveiled all the way through the PlayStation press convention at E3 2009.

Particularly, this PS3 unique has stopped sharing a web page with nice classics from the online game corporate equivalent to Bully: Canis Canem Edit or LA Noire, a spot it occupied since its announcement greater than a decade in the past and which it maintained regardless of consistent silence of the ones accountable, who even as of late nonetheless don’t pronounce at the state of manufacturing, giving silence in accordance with questions from media equivalent to Polygon.

On the other hand, as they bear in mind in america media, that is simply every other indication of the little obvious pastime in taking on the challenge from Rockstar. In 2019 we echoed in 3DGames that Rockstar had misplaced the registration of its mysterious online game.

With Agent Rockstar he sought to carry customers a undercover agent revel in set within the overdue 70s able to redefining the style of a decade in the past. However from the primary hour the doubts about its building handed to the clicking, hardly ever having shared data since its announcement past some conceptual pictures of the journey that we left you within the pages of the mag a number of years in the past.

In 3DJuegos we integrated Agent in 2020 in a distinct with 5 video video games of which now we have now not heard from since its announcement, despite the fact that a number of of them have already left information because the e-newsletter of the file. Will Agent be the following or is there indisputably no hope that the sport will hit shops?

Extra about: Agent and Rockstar Video games.