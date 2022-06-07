Do you dream of an Assassin’s Creed in Japan? A fan has imagined it in Unreal Engine 5 and its trailer is impressive

In the absence of a new installment of the saga in this period, fans respond with a conceptual video full of details.

We still know very little about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, but one thing we can be sure of: we will travel again to great stages of history. The question is, where? After making us vibrate with the England of the Viking times, Ubisoft could consider responding to a desire shared by thousands of fans of the franchise, an action and adventure video game set in feudal Japan.

Such an era has been among the locations most requested by users for several deliveries, and although the French company has not been very popular at the moment, that has not discouraged its fans in the slightest. Now, TeaserPlay surprises us with a trailer imagining what the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Infinity could be like, once again betting on Unreal Engine 5 with a spectacular result.

in solo two minute footage We go through a city with everything that in a feudal Japanese city we could expect to find, but we are also presented with a vast open world ideal for nature and game lovers to get lost. There is everything, with rooftops eager to host great chases and a mysterious protagonist who, as often happens in this series, we want to know more about.

TeaserPlay’s work is a success and accumulates nearly 150,000 reproductions in two days. At 3DJuegos we have already told you about him on occasion, after leaving us shocked with his powerful fan-remake of GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas. Recently he has also been working on another remake dreamed up by fans, Silent Hills, even more so after the confirmation of Resident Evil 4: Remake by Capcom.

3D Games Discord

More about: Assassin’s Creed and Unreal Engine 5.