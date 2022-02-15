Do you envy the life of the blacksmith in video games? Well, forge your own weapons in this medieval simulator

Ironsmith Medieval Simulator invites us to create swords and other gadgets with a realistic perspective.

The middle Ages it has something special. Not for nothing has it been the main stage of many, many video games, and this fascination of its own continues to grow. Whether it’s survival games like Medieval Dynasty or managing an eastern kingdom in Sengoku Dynasty, we’re still in love with anything that reminds us of medieval times. Including trades as daily as that of blacksmith.

Have you ever been envious of those virtual blacksmiths who crush weapons and forge true works of art? The video game world has left us iconic characters in this guild, but now we ourselves can practice this art with a new simulator: Ironsmith Medieval Simulator.

As seen in the trailer that you have at the beginning of this text, the title proposes us to forge and improve weapons following the methods of the middle ages. And its creators have taken the last point very seriously, as they promise realistic gameplay that mimic the techniques of old-time blacksmithing. We will be able to verify all these characteristics from the March 9release date on Steam.

Of course, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator offers us a quiet and peaceful life in which, however, there are moments of physical effort on the part of the character. And it is that we players have felt attracted by all kinds of trades and adventures set in medieval timesand from 3DJuegos we have not been able to avoid making a compilation with which to highlight 8 video games set in the Middle Ages that we have enjoyed a lot.

